The project has been notable for its tumultuous production, which saw filming halted partway through as Marvel boss Kevin Feige ordered creatives to return to the drawing board.

Reportedly, the original version of the show "did not resemble" the Netflix precursor and instead took the form of a "legal procedural", in which Cox did not don the iconic Daredevil costume until episode four (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The behind-the-scenes shake-up saw former The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane brought in as showrunner, resulting in a show that is closer in style and tone to the earlier incarnation – if footage shown at San Diego Comic-Con and D23 is any indication.

While the trailer shown at those events over the summer has still not been released online to the general public, we do now know when everyone will get to tune in to the show.

Daredevil: Born Again is coming to Disney Plus on Tuesday 4th March 2025. The news was announced by producer Sana Amanat during a panel at New York Comic Con (via Variety).

The series reunites Cox with his former Netflix co-stars, including Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), John Bernthal (The Punisher) and Wilson Bethel (Dex/Bullseye).

It has also been confirmed that Mohan Kapur, who played the father of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in Ms Marvel and The Marvels, will reprise his role in Born Again – but it's as-yet-unclear what will bring him to Matt Murdock's legal practice.

The official synopsis for Daredevil: Born Again reads: "Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavours in New York.

"When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

Cox and D'Onofrio were previously integrated into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe through guest roles in Hawkeye, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Echo and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney Plus on Tuesday 4th March 2025.

