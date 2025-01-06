The series boasts an impressive cast, with Colman Domingo set to take on the role of Osborn, while Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are reprising their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin ahead of their new live-action series Daredevil: Born Again.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on 29th January 2025 on Disney Plus.

It's set to consist of 10 episodes, but fans will be thrilled to know that a second season is already in development.

The series was created by Jeff Trammell.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man cast

Spider-Man in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Disney

The new Marvel show boasts a stellar voice cast, with the main players below:

Hudson Thames as Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn

Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln

Grace Song as Nico Minoru

Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn

Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Kari Wahlgren as May Parker

Paul F Tompkins as Bentley Wittman

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin

Cathy Ang as Pearl Pangan

Other characters confirmed to feature include Dr Stephen Strange, Amadeus Cho, Jeanne Foucault, Chameleon, Mac Gargan / Scorpion, Rhino, Tarantula, Butane, Speed Demon, Carmela Black, Unicorn, Tony Stark / Iron Man, Curt Connors, Venom, and White Rabbit, but the voice cast for these is yet to be announced.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man plot

The series will follow Peter Parker as he becomes Spider-Man in an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn is his mentor instead of Tony Stark.

Of course, Osborn isn't exactly a hero - so how will this affect Peter's morals and how he takes on his powers as Spidey? After all, as we all know, with great power comes great responsibility.

The official synopsis reads: "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man trailer

Check out the trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man below!

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be available to stream on Disney Plus from 29th January 2025. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.

