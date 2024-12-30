The trailer in question sees Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thomas) run into his fair share of small blips as he strives to protect his neighbourhood.

With the oh-so-catchy classic '60s theme song playing in the background, we see Peter get hit by a taxi on his way into school, clumsily bump into his schoolmates and make awkward excuses for his sudden classroom departure when he spots trouble brewing in the distance.

Donning a makeshift suit, we see Peter do what Spider-Man does best: nab the bad guys by way of flying through the air and using his web-shooting to take them out in a pretty impressive alleyway fight scene.

But there's a marked difference in this iteration of Spider-Man as we see the series take on a bit more of a modern approach and include social media in the mix.

As Peter is busy fighting the group in question, we see that one of them is live-streaming the whole thing on his social media, with Peter talking directly to camera once he's done tying them all up.

Eagle-eyed Spider-Man fans will also notice that the trailer includes another major difference in plot from the more recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movies where Tom Holland took the lead as the titular character and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) was Peter's mentor.

In this new trailer, we see Peter team up with Oscorp CEO Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo), who tells Peter: "With my help, you'll achieve greatness."

With Osborn's help, Peter gets a snazzy new Spider-Man suit and seems happy about his new mentorship, but how long will it last?

Of course, Norman Osborn is otherwise known as the Green Goblin, aka one of Spider-Man's biggest villains. The role was played by Willem Dafoe in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man film trilogy (with Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man), with Defoe later reprising the villainous role in the more recent Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So, we can expect a pretty major face-off if the new animated series sticks close to the original comics, but we'll just have to wait and see. And there's plenty of episodes to come as even before season 1 has hit our screens, season 2 is already in development.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots."

The cast for Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man also includes Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, Hugh Dancy as Doctor Octopus and Paul F Tompkins as classic Marvel Comics villain The Wizard.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are also set to reprise their roles from Netflix's Daredevil series and the upcoming MCU outing, Daredevil: Born Again.

Despite that acting-talent crossover, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man is set in its own universe. It is not set in the MCU and this is not meant to be Tom Holland's version of Spidey. It should be fun to see how the story plays out!

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man will be available to stream on Disney Plus from 29th January 2025. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.

