Holland said: "The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films. I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more."

However, he said that the more "complicated answer" revolved around how the story takes shape, adding: "We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be.

"But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

More like this

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. SEAC

Holland continued: "This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative [side] so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me.

"Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things."

Read more:

Holland revealed back in December that he had been "actively engaging in conversations" regarding the future of Spider-Man on screen, but that he wouldn't "make another one for the sake of making another one", and had his doubts.

He said at the time: "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man.

"I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The next MCU film to be released will be Deadpool & Wolverine, which will also be the only big screen project for the franchise this year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.