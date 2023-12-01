But, as the MCU continues on apace, what of a potential fourth film? Well, Holland has now given an update on the prospect of another film and, at this point, it seems it's still very much up in the air.

Speaking at a press conference for the Critics Choice Association, as reported by Deadline, Holland said of a potential fourth film: "All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy."

He continued: "So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character. But that said, if we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony

"I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one"

Holland isn't the only actor from the Spider-Man universe to have talked about a potential return. Last year, Alfred Molina, AKA Doctor Octopus, spoke with RadioTimes.com about whether his character would be back at some point.

Read more:

He said: "I can neither confirm nor deny. That's the official line. I got into a bit of trouble over the last iteration because I happened to let the cat out of the bag quite innocently.

"Just accidentally, I was talking to a journalist who said, 'So, you know, how's the Spider-Man movie going?' And I went, 'Oh, great thanks'. Then literally the next day, Variety was like, 'Alfred Molina reveals Doc Ock returns.'"

We asked a panel of pop-culture enthusiasts the great geek question of our time: Marvel versus DC – who is the king of superhero cinema? Watch the full debate show to find out who came out on top.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to watch on Disney Plus. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.