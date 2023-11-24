And, judging by the first trailer, it looks like it's earned its place.

Mr Turner's Timothy Spall and Cold Feet's James Nesbitt star as opposing Santas who wind up in 12-year-old Mikey's (Bamber Todd) path.

Nesbitt's has just robbed a bank and is running off with the cash, while Spall's claims to have fallen out of his sleigh.

Unlike his little brother Sean (Joshua McLees), Mikey has long stopped believing in the magic of Christmas, but he certainly believes in the magic the thief's loot could bring to his family. Take a peek at his scheming below.

Spall and Nesbitt, who previously worked together on Lucky Break, have shared their excitement about reuniting for the project.

"He’s fabulous. Jimmy's a brilliant actor, and a lot of fun. He's very good, and very professional. He was great with the kids. I really like working with him," Spall said.

Nesbitt added: "He's brilliant. Such a wonderful actor. So truthful. So generous. So funny, a properly funny man. And very intelligent.

"You can learn a lot from him, and he's just got a lovely way about him. He's one of the greats, I think. I worked with Tim on a film called Lucky Break years ago; we were cellmates.

James Nesbitt in The Heist Before Christmas.

"He's not only one of the great actors of his generation – I mean, Timothy Spall is a grown-up actor, I feel like I'm just... I feel very in awe of him, but he's also funny, brilliant with the kids, so warm."

If the trailer is anything to go by, however, we doubt they'll have such nice words for each other on screen.

The Heist Before Christmas will premiere on Sky Max this festive season.

