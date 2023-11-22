According to the synopsis, the plan for the Brassic crew this Christmas is to "kick back, relax and enjoy life to the max", but then arrives a spot of trouble.

The synopsis continues: "Then comes the inevitable: A call from Dr Chris saying his aunt is in crisis and needs looking after, and a robbery at Tyler's school ruining his nativity.

"Vinnie, Erin Tommo, Cardi, Carol Ashely and JJ must now bring on their A-game and help save Christmas the Brassic way.

"Bring on a heist at a winter wonderland, a fight with a man called Dick Dolphin, babysitting Chris's aunt and the best Nativity ever staged."

​With the Christmas special soon coming to Sky, RadioTimes.com managed to get our hands on a batch of exclusive first-look images, and we're in for a Christmas treat!

A Very Brassic Christmas.

Imelda Staunton, who will be starring as Aunt Edie, said that she was "thrilled" to be asked to join the show for the Christmas special.

She said: "I play the character Edie, who is Dr Chris's aunt. I have watched Brassic and I am a fan and I do like it. I've worked with Joe Gilgun and Dominic West together in the film Pride, so we've known each other a long time.

The cast of A Very Brassic Christmas.

"I like Brassic, I think it's mad and the writing is hilarious. It's so moving, and all the characters are larger than life but so real. I was really thrilled to be asked to do it."

Elsewhere in the cast is Taskmaster's Greg Davies, who portrays Dick Dolphin in the festive special.

Greg Davies and Imelda Staunton in A Very Brassic Christmas.

Speaking of his role in the episode, Greg Davies said: "I love Brassic. I think it's the mayhem and I think it's the surreal comedy, there's a real sort of energy to it.

"I think Brassic has got a lot of heart, too. I'm also acting opposite Imelda Staunton, but what I am most worried about is my northern accent."

A Very Brassic Christmas.

Joe Gilgun, who plays Vinnie O'Neill in the series, teased the "mad stuff" that'll take place in the Christmas episode.

He said: "Obviously, there'll be mad stuff happening. The gang need to help Tyler’s school and save the school nativity for him and his classmates. Vinnie has to look after Edie, Dr Chris's Aunt. She’s alone at Christmas - no one should be alone at Christmas - it shows that there is heart in this group.

"And we'll show that Christmas isn't your Dickens fairytale. For some people, there isn't the normal family set-up - and it can be one massive pain in the arse."

