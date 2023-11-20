There, they will meet actors Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot) and Rachel Shenton (Helen Herriot), while Peter will also step in front of the camera and appear as an extra in the drama.

Later in the show, Sam West (Siegfried Farnon) and Anna Madeley (Mrs Hall) will enter the world of The Yorkshire Vet, discovering the real people behind their characters, with visits to some the well-known haunts, including the real Drovers Arms.

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

Greg Barnett, commissioning editor for factual entertainment and unscripted at Channel 5 and Paramount Plus, said: "Both these series command huge audiences and we couldn’t resist putting the actors and the actual Herriot trainee and team together to create some heart-warming and entertaining TV.

Read more:

"In sort of a 'job swap' way, viewers will get to see behind the scenes at this year's Christmas special, while some of the actors experience Skeldale Practice first-hand and get taken to a couple of James Herriot’s favourite places. It’s a real Christmas treat."

More like this

Meanwhile, Wright said: "It’s going to be great introducing Sam West to people who knew Donald Sinclair, the real person who inspired his character Siegfried Farnon."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This one-off programme will air in addition to All Creatures Great and Small's own Christmas special, which will follow on from the recently finished fourth season.

All Creatures Great and Small Meets The Yorkshire Vet will air later this year on Channel 5. Watch all episodes on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.