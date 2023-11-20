All Creatures Great and Small meets The Yorkshire Vet in Christmas special
The two Channel 5 series will collide in a one-off programme this Christmas.
Channel 5 has announced that it will be bringing together two of its most popular shows this Christmas, in a cross-genre crossover episode between All Creatures Great and Small and The Yorkshire Vet.
The one-hour special, called All Creatures Great and Small Meets The Yorkshire Vet, will see the vets, James Herriot's real-life apprentice Peter Wright and Shona Searson, entering the world of Darrowby and going behind the scenes of filming on the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas episode.
There, they will meet actors Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot) and Rachel Shenton (Helen Herriot), while Peter will also step in front of the camera and appear as an extra in the drama.
Later in the show, Sam West (Siegfried Farnon) and Anna Madeley (Mrs Hall) will enter the world of The Yorkshire Vet, discovering the real people behind their characters, with visits to some the well-known haunts, including the real Drovers Arms.
Greg Barnett, commissioning editor for factual entertainment and unscripted at Channel 5 and Paramount Plus, said: "Both these series command huge audiences and we couldn’t resist putting the actors and the actual Herriot trainee and team together to create some heart-warming and entertaining TV.
"In sort of a 'job swap' way, viewers will get to see behind the scenes at this year's Christmas special, while some of the actors experience Skeldale Practice first-hand and get taken to a couple of James Herriot’s favourite places. It’s a real Christmas treat."
Meanwhile, Wright said: "It’s going to be great introducing Sam West to people who knew Donald Sinclair, the real person who inspired his character Siegfried Farnon."
This one-off programme will air in addition to All Creatures Great and Small's own Christmas special, which will follow on from the recently finished fourth season.
All Creatures Great and Small Meets The Yorkshire Vet will air later this year on Channel 5. Watch all episodes on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
