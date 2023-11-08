The season draws to a close this week on Channel 5, which will likely be sad news for fans of the show and will see some twists and turns in the form of family secrets coming to the fore, Mrs Hall making a tough decision and plenty more.

Season 4 has also seen a significant character absence, as Callum Woodhouse's Tristan Farnon, younger brother to Siegfried, was called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps in the Christmas special last year. James Anthony-Rose joined the cast as vet Richard Carmody to help out at Skeldale House, and it's safe to say that it's been eventful.

But will the series be returning for a fifth season? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will there be an All Creatures Great and Small season 5?

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small. Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment

As of now, Channel 5 has not confirmed whether there will be a fifth season of All Creatures Great and Small.

While the jury's still out on the future of the show, it won't be the last we see of it for the time being. The series will be returning to our screens for a Christmas special over the festive period, with details to be released in due course.

If the series does get renewed for season 5, we'd hope it would land on our screens some time in September 2024.

If we're to follow the usual schedule of the series release dates so far, the series has usually been released in the UK over September and October each year, so if there aren't any delays to production or otherwise, we could hope to get another instalment before the end of next year.

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 cast speculation

Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton in All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

If season 5 were to be given the green light, we'd expect many of the cast's familiar faces to make a return. The only significant character change in season 4 was the departure of Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon.

Tristan was called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps but could he make a return in a potential fifth season?

While nothing can be ruled out just yet, actor Nicholas Ralph chatted to RadioTimes.com about the impact of Woodhouse's absence, saying: "The character James misses Tris, but also we missed Cal on set and hanging out. He's a wonderful, wonderful actor."

Similarly, Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen Alderson, said: "He's still in the WhatsApp group sending pictures of the dogs [laughs]."

The list of cast members we'd expect to return for season 5 is as follows.

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall

Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey

Imogene Clawson as Jenny Alderson

Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson

Will Thorp as Gerald Hammond

Cleo Sylvestre MBE as Anne Chapman

Neve McIntosh as Miss Harbottle

James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody

Is there a trailer for All Creatures Great and Small season 5?

Slow down! As the fifth season is yet to be confirmed, we don't have a trailer for the series just yet, but we'll be sure to keep you updated with further details when they're announced.

Season 4 of All Creatures Great and Small concludes this Thursday at 9pm on Channel 5. Watch all episodes on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

