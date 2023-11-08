Will there be an All Creatures Great and Small season 5? Speculation and news
The cosy channel 5 drama is drawing to a close, but will there be any more?
Like clockwork, All Creatures Great and Small has returned to our screens just in time to provide some cosy autumnal additions to our watchlist.
The fourth season has brought with it some changes, some new faces and some hilarious storylines, as well as a changing political and social backdrop, all unfolding across 1940 with Winston Churchill in office.
The season draws to a close this week on Channel 5, which will likely be sad news for fans of the show and will see some twists and turns in the form of family secrets coming to the fore, Mrs Hall making a tough decision and plenty more.
Season 4 has also seen a significant character absence, as Callum Woodhouse's Tristan Farnon, younger brother to Siegfried, was called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps in the Christmas special last year. James Anthony-Rose joined the cast as vet Richard Carmody to help out at Skeldale House, and it's safe to say that it's been eventful.
But will the series be returning for a fifth season? Read on for everything we know so far.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Will there be an All Creatures Great and Small season 5?
As of now, Channel 5 has not confirmed whether there will be a fifth season of All Creatures Great and Small.
While the jury's still out on the future of the show, it won't be the last we see of it for the time being. The series will be returning to our screens for a Christmas special over the festive period, with details to be released in due course.
All Creatures Great and Small season 5 release date speculation
If the series does get renewed for season 5, we'd hope it would land on our screens some time in September 2024.
If we're to follow the usual schedule of the series release dates so far, the series has usually been released in the UK over September and October each year, so if there aren't any delays to production or otherwise, we could hope to get another instalment before the end of next year.
All Creatures Great and Small season 5 cast speculation
If season 5 were to be given the green light, we'd expect many of the cast's familiar faces to make a return. The only significant character change in season 4 was the departure of Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon.
Tristan was called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps but could he make a return in a potential fifth season?
While nothing can be ruled out just yet, actor Nicholas Ralph chatted to RadioTimes.com about the impact of Woodhouse's absence, saying: "The character James misses Tris, but also we missed Cal on set and hanging out. He's a wonderful, wonderful actor."
Similarly, Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen Alderson, said: "He's still in the WhatsApp group sending pictures of the dogs [laughs]."
The list of cast members we'd expect to return for season 5 is as follows.
- Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot
- Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson
- Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon
- Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall
- Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey
- Imogene Clawson as Jenny Alderson
- Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson
- Will Thorp as Gerald Hammond
- Cleo Sylvestre MBE as Anne Chapman
- Neve McIntosh as Miss Harbottle
- James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody
Is there a trailer for All Creatures Great and Small season 5?
Slow down! As the fifth season is yet to be confirmed, we don't have a trailer for the series just yet, but we'll be sure to keep you updated with further details when they're announced.
Season 4 of All Creatures Great and Small concludes this Thursday at 9pm on Channel 5. Watch all episodes on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.