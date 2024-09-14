Well, this new season will see Tristan return to the fold, but it turns out that there will be some interesting dynamics set to unfold, especially when it comes to Tristan and his replacement, vet student Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose).

Speaking to Channel 5 ahead of the release of the new season, Anthony-Rose revealed: "It’s a really fun thing to watch play out, the dynamic between them. Tristan coming home and being met by this curious character, Richard Carmody.

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small season 5. Channel 5

"They’re like polar opposites in one sense, because Tristan is very good at putting a lot of energy into relaxing, whereas Carmody, I describe him as sort of like a precision tool. He puts a lot of energy into his work, and then probably relaxes by doing a little bit more hard work – whether that’s studying for these exams, or whatever it might be."

He continued: "So yes, they’re positive and negative in that sense, but through a mission that they find themselves on, they are able to look past their differences.

"That relationship was really nice to play as well with Cal (Callum Woodhouse), who, of course, I had not met or worked with in the last series, and he is such a joy to work with.

"And he’s so in that character, so I felt very comfortable. It was great fun dancing around each other with those scenes, not quite knowing how they’re going to get on with each other."

Not only do fans of the show have season 5 to look ahead to, but the series has also been renewed for season 6, meaning there's plenty to come in the All Creatures Great and Small story.

Of course, the new season is once again based on the James Herriot novels, with the season 5 synopsis reading: "Helen is getting the hang of motherhood with James away at RAF Abingdon, Mrs Hall and Siegfried are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody is now part of the furniture.

"With World War II now fully under way, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up.

"Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan's surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped."

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-4 are available to watch on My5. Season 5 will air on Thursday 19th September at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

