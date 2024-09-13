Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what's in store for the couple, Ralph teased that James and Helen's relationship will be "tested" in season 5, but that the pair always find a way of coming back to one another.

Chatting more about that, Shenton said of their dynamic: "A really sort of rare love story where these two were totally devoted to each other and on each other’s teams throughout. It’s something that we don’t see very often.

"People make mistakes along the way throughout the series, we see that a couple of times yet even in those moments, you fully know that each party will do the right thing to bring it back together, right? It’s just so lovely, always so refreshing to play."

Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small season 5. Channel 5/Helen Williams

She added: "I know that – I think I’ve had a question before which was like ‘Oh, is that a bit boring? That they always [come back together]’. And I’m like ‘No, it’s the opposite of that.’

"It’s wonderful and truthful and there’s colour and nuance within that. It isn’t one stroke, we definitely see them going through difficulties but they always manage to get back on the same page and this season’s no different.”

The new series picks up in spring 1941 in Darrowby as Helen navigates life without her husband by her side as James continues his training over at RAF Abingdon.

But the new series will of course continue to focus on the rest of the main cast – with fan-favourite Tristan returning to Skeldale after serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

The recently released trailer teased the heartfelt reunion between Tristan and his brother Siegfried but we just know there's plenty more to come in the cosy series.

The synopsis for All Creatures Great and Small season 5 reads: "Helen is getting the hang of motherhood with James away at RAF Abingdon, Mrs Hall and Siegfried are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody is now part of the furniture.

"With World War II now fully underway, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up.

"Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan's surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped."

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-4 are available to watch on My5. Season 5 will air on Thursday 19th September at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

