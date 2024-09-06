And James also makes his way back to the picturesque Yorkshire village, which Helen and their new baby boy Jimmy are both thrilled about.

"I do like it when the house is full," says a buoyant Mrs H. We second that!

The action picks up in the spring of 1941 as the Second World War continues to ramp up in intensity.

But it's not all doom and gloom, with "young baby Jimmy keeping our favourite Skeldale House family on their toes".

"Helen is getting the hang of motherhood with James away at RAF Abingdon, Mrs Hall and Siegfried are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody is now part of the furniture," continues the synopsis.

"With World War II now fully under way, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up.

"Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan's surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped."

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-4 are available to watch on My5. Season 5 will air on Thursday 19th September at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

