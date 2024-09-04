The trailer reveals new footage from brand new series including The Wives, Ellis and The Hardacres, while also giving new looks at returning shows including The Teacher, an anthology series now on its second season, and All Creatures Great and Small, the fifth season of which is just around the corner.

You can watch the full trailer for Channel 5's drama line-up right here now.

The fifth season of All Creatures Great and Small is set to be a notable one, as fans see life at Skeldale since the birth of baby Jimmy, and Tristan returns following his time fighting in the war.

More like this

Read more:

The new season of The Teacher, meanwhile, will tell a whole new story from that of the first season which starred Sheridan Smith. Season 2 will follow a new cast of characters, led by Kara Tointon, Will Mellor and Emmett J Scanlan.

When it comes to the new dramas, Jo Joyner, Tamzin Outhwaite and Angela Griffin star in The Wives as three women piecing together a mystery that shook their family to its core, while Sharon D Clarke stars in Ellis as a detective brought into numerous police stations to help out with their unsolved cases.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Finally, there's The Hardacres, a period drama series based on the novels by CL Skelton, and set in 1890s Yorkshire.

While it isn't featured in the trailer, Dalgleish is also set to return to Channel 5 soon, with Bertie Carvel's chief inspector taking on a series of new cases.

The Teacher season 2 will air from Monday 9th September to Thursday 12th September at 9pm on Channel 5. Stream on My5.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.