"Bertie Carvel's expert portrayal of Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh delivers a lasting charm and sophistication that is unmatched and, clearly, a must-watch," said managing director at Acorn Media Enterprises Catherine Mackin when the second and third seasons were announced.

"We are absolutely elated to return for not one, but two, mysterious and compelling seasons."

There's been no word on when we can expect season 3, but filming is set to begin this year, so we'd expect new episodes to arrive in 2024.

The first instalment arrived in November 2021, with season 2 kicking off in April this year.

Dalgliesh season 3 cast: Who's returning?

Bertie Carvel will, of course, return as Adam Dalgliesh, who has decided against jacking in his police career (more on that later). But it remains to be seen if Carlyss Peer will return as Kate Miskin given her career trajectory (again, more on that later).

Carlyss Peer as Kate Miskin and Bertie Carvel as Adam Dalgliesh in Dalgliesh. Channel 5

DS Daniel Tarrant (Alistair Brammer) joined the team in season 2, so there's a chance he could feature. And you can also expect to see plenty of brand new faces in both guest roles and possibly as some more permanent additions.

Dalgliesh season 3 books: What will happen?

The Channel 5 series hasn't followed PD James's collection in chronological order.

Season 1 began with Shroud for a Nightingale, which is book number 4, followed by The Black Tower (5) and A Taste for Death (7).

Season 2 began with Death of an Expert Witness (6), followed by A Certain Justice (10) and The Murder Room (12).

There are 14 books in the Dalgliesh collection, so there's plenty more to choose from.

In terms of where we left off in season 2, Dalgliesh decided not to commit full-time to his poetry, despite repeated prodding from his literary agent Blanche. Instead, he has accepted a promotion and will take up the position of commander.

As for Kate, she was put up for promotion by Dalgliesh, which should have been cause for celebration, but her reaction was muted. Becoming a detective inspector allows her to move to a new team where she can take on more responsibility, which is great news for her career, but would also mean significantly less interaction with Dalgliesh.

Kate knows that she'd be foolish to turn down the opportunity, so she agrees, but she's unenthused. Have we really seen the last of Dalgliesh and Kate together?

