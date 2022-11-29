The show stars Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù and Joe Cole as Elliot Finch and Sean Wallace respectively, with season 2 continuing to drop major revelations as the brutal power struggle between London's organised crime syndicates continued.

Hit Sky series Gangs of London has officially been renewed for a third season, just over a month after the second run was released.

The news that the series would be returning was first confirmed with a short video on Twitter, which saw bullet holes appearing in a red backdrop alongside the caption: "News just in, gangsters... #GangsOfLondon series 3 is confirmed."

At the end of last year, Dìrísù told RadioTimes.com that while he was hoping for a third season, he and the team would be taking things "a step at a time", adding that he wanted to "finish the [second] season, see how people respond to it and wait for the green light for third – if there will be one".

The second season started with the shock death of Paapa Essiedu's character Alex Dumani, with Dìrísù telling RadioTimes.com that he was "furious" about the demise.

He said: "I understand you want to keep your audience on your toes and be like, 'Nobody's safe.' And maybe that's the best way to do it. Just as you think, 'OK, new season' it's like, 'Oh! He's dead! What do you mean?!' And for it to be him as well, that was a tough nut to swallow.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I'm so glad I have his number and that we're friends because it would have been a great loss to my life if I never saw him again."

Season 2 saw new showrunner Corin Hardy take over from season 1's Gareth Evans. It is currently unknown whether Hardy will be returning for season 3, or whether there will be another swap before those new episodes come to screens.

Gangs of London is available via NOW and Sky Atlantic – catch up on Sky now. For more to watch, check out our TV guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.