The ITV series dramatises the five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.
New ITV drama The Long Shadow arrives this September, and it tells the harrowing true story of the five-year police investigation trying to track down serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.
The series, which was originally called The Yorkshire Ripper, features an all-star ensemble cast including Toby Jones, David Morrissey, Katherine Kelly, Jill Halfpenny and many more, and focuses on both the police officers working the case and Sutcliffe's victims and their families.
The drama comes from Lupin and Litvinenko scribe George Kay, and Time and Sherwood director Lewis Arnold. But when can viewers expect to see it on ITV1?
When will The Long Shadow be released?
The first episode of The Long Shadow will air on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday 25th September 2023.
New episodes will then release on the channel weekly until all seven episodes have aired, with the finale therefore expected to be broadcast on 6th November 2023.
What is The Long Shadow about?
The official synopsis for The Long Shadow says that the seven-part series is "the definitive depiction of the desperate five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, sensitively focusing on the lives of the victims who crossed his path and those of the officers at the heart of the police investigation".
The synopsis continues: "With the victims, their families and the survivors at the heart of this series, The Long Shadow brings a new perspective to a well-documented story.
"Meticulously researched and drawing upon the most extensive archive of the investigation, comprising of hundreds of case files, interview transcripts and police reports, the series is also based on Wicked Beyond Belief, Michael Bilton’s critically acclaimed account of the case, published by William Collins.
"One murder has the power to cast a long shadow and this case plunged a whole society into darkness. For every victim, there were friends and loved ones. For every police officer, there was the burden of failure - of near misses and guilt – and the knowledge that as they failed to find their man, more women continued to suffer.
"The impact on the lives of those who live on after the death of their loved one remains to this day. Those who cannot escape what happened, who must sit with their incomprehensible trauma for decades after, enduring their own life sentences.
"With people today holding to account the institutional foundations that foster misogyny, racism and violence against women, The Long Shadow will speak to the societal issues of the past while highlighting alarming parallels between these terrible crimes and tragic events in our more recent history."
The Long Shadow cast - Toby Jones and Katherine Kelly star
The Long Shadow features a huge ensemble cast, including the likes of Toby Jones (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Katherine Kelly (Black Ops) and Daniel Mays (Code 404) in major roles.
Another member of the main cast is Jill Halfpenny (Waterloo Road), who explained when speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press that she had been surprised by the lack of aftercare for Sutcliffe's victims' families.
She said: "It just really shocked me that they were just left alone, and how little power they had. I mean, Doreen [Hill] really tried to fight back, she spoke up, she went on the Panorama show, she went to court, she didn't win that court case. But it just felt like these people were really left in an untenable situation."
The sprawling main cast are also joined by supporting players including Ruth Madeley (Doctor Who) and Robert James-Collier (The Inheritance), who make appearances across the seven-episode run.
You can find a full list of the main cast for the series here:
- Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban
- David Morrissey as DCS George Oldfield
- Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson
- Jack Deam as DI Les Hanley
- Katherine Kelly as Emily Jackson
- Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson
- Jasmine Lee-Jones as Marcella Claxton
- Molly Wright as Donna DeAngelo
- Daisy Waterstone as Jacqueline Hill
- Jill Halfpenny as Doreen Hill
- Alexa Davies as Ruth Bundey
- Christopher Hatherall as DS John Domaille
- Steven Waddington as DSI Dick Holland
- Chloe Harris as WPC Jenny Bush
- Liz White as PS Meg Winterburn
- Sorcha Groundsell as Nicola Briggs
- Shaun Thomas as Neil Jackson
- Michael McElhatton as Chief Constable Ron Gregory
- Kris Hitchen as DC John Nunn
- Gemma Laurie as Wilma McCann
- Alexa Goodall as Sonia McCann
- Dylan Hall as Richard McCann
The Long Shadow trailer
You can watch the full trailer for The Long Shadow right here now.
