The drama comes from Lupin and Litvinenko scribe George Kay, and Time and Sherwood director Lewis Arnold. But when can viewers expect to see it on ITV1?

When will The Long Shadow be released?

David Morrissey as DCS George Oldfield, Steven Waddington as DS Dick Holland and Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

The first episode of The Long Shadow will air on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday 25th September 2023.

New episodes will then release on the channel weekly until all seven episodes have aired, with the finale therefore expected to be broadcast on 6th November 2023.

What is The Long Shadow about?

Katherine Kelly as Emily Jackson and Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

The official synopsis for The Long Shadow says that the seven-part series is "the definitive depiction of the desperate five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, sensitively focusing on the lives of the victims who crossed his path and those of the officers at the heart of the police investigation".

The synopsis continues: "With the victims, their families and the survivors at the heart of this series, The Long Shadow brings a new perspective to a well-documented story.

"Meticulously researched and drawing upon the most extensive archive of the investigation, comprising of hundreds of case files, interview transcripts and police reports, the series is also based on Wicked Beyond Belief, Michael Bilton’s critically acclaimed account of the case, published by William Collins.

"One murder has the power to cast a long shadow and this case plunged a whole society into darkness. For every victim, there were friends and loved ones. For every police officer, there was the burden of failure - of near misses and guilt – and the knowledge that as they failed to find their man, more women continued to suffer.

"The impact on the lives of those who live on after the death of their loved one remains to this day. Those who cannot escape what happened, who must sit with their incomprehensible trauma for decades after, enduring their own life sentences.

"With people today holding to account the institutional foundations that foster misogyny, racism and violence against women, The Long Shadow will speak to the societal issues of the past while highlighting alarming parallels between these terrible crimes and tragic events in our more recent history."

The Long Shadow cast - Toby Jones and Katherine Kelly star

Kris Hitchen as DC John Nunn, Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson, Stephen Tomkinson as David Gee, Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban and Jack Deam as DI Les Hanley in The Long Shadow. New Pictures for ITV

The Long Shadow features a huge ensemble cast, including the likes of Toby Jones (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Katherine Kelly (Black Ops) and Daniel Mays (Code 404) in major roles.

Another member of the main cast is Jill Halfpenny (Waterloo Road), who explained when speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press that she had been surprised by the lack of aftercare for Sutcliffe's victims' families.

She said: "It just really shocked me that they were just left alone, and how little power they had. I mean, Doreen [Hill] really tried to fight back, she spoke up, she went on the Panorama show, she went to court, she didn't win that court case. But it just felt like these people were really left in an untenable situation."

The sprawling main cast are also joined by supporting players including Ruth Madeley (Doctor Who) and Robert James-Collier (The Inheritance), who make appearances across the seven-episode run.

You can find a full list of the main cast for the series here:

Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban

David Morrissey as DCS George Oldfield

Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson

Jack Deam as DI Les Hanley

Katherine Kelly as Emily Jackson

Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson

Jasmine Lee-Jones as Marcella Claxton

Molly Wright as Donna DeAngelo

Daisy Waterstone as Jacqueline Hill

Jill Halfpenny as Doreen Hill

Alexa Davies as Ruth Bundey

Christopher Hatherall as DS John Domaille

Steven Waddington as DSI Dick Holland

Chloe Harris as WPC Jenny Bush

Liz White as PS Meg Winterburn

Sorcha Groundsell as Nicola Briggs

Shaun Thomas as Neil Jackson

Michael McElhatton as Chief Constable Ron Gregory

Kris Hitchen as DC John Nunn

Gemma Laurie as Wilma McCann

Alexa Goodall as Sonia McCann

Dylan Hall as Richard McCann

The Long Shadow trailer

You can watch the full trailer for The Long Shadow right here now.

The Long Shadow will air on ITV1 and ITVX from 25th September 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

