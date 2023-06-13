Whittaker is joined in the new season by The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey and The Long Song's Tamara Lawrance, and the trio can be seen in grey prison outfits leaning against a fence.

As excitement builds for the second season of Jimmy McGovern's drama series Time , the BBC has released the first look at the new cast, including Doctor Who 's Jodie Whittaker.

The trio will be taking the lead in the series in place of Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, who led season 1. The only returning cast member so far confirmed is Happy Valley's Siobhan Finneran, who played prison chaplain Marie-Louise.

Meanwhile, the BBC has also announced a group of new cast members joining the series, including Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal), Julie Graham (Shetland), Alicia Forde (Waterloo Road) and Lisa Millett (The A Word).

Others joining for the new season include Faye McKeever (The Responder), Kayla Meikle (The Capture), James Corrigan (This Is Going to Hurt), Nicholas Nunn (SAS Rogue Heroes) and Maimuna Memon (Sherwood).

The new season has been described as a "moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison" and will follow Whittaker's Orla, Ramsey's Kelsey and Lawrance's Abi as they arrive at Carlingford Prison on the same day.

They are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world, but even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover an unexpected sense of community, and find that shared understanding still might be possible.

As with the first season, the new run will be made up of three hour-long episodes, and they will this time be written by McGovern along with Helen Black, and directed by Andrea Harkin (The Confessions of Frannie Langton).

Time season 1 is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

