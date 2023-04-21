Kay adapted the seven-part drama from his bestselling memoir of the same name, and it proved a huge hit with both audiences and critics when it debuted last year, nabbing a nomination for Best Mini-Series at the upcoming BAFTA TV Awards.

Adam Kay has downplayed the chances of a second season of medical drama This Is Going to Hurt , revealing that a return for the series is unlikely in the near future.

But speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of this Sunday's BAFTA Craft Awards – where he is up for both Best Director and Best Writer – Kay explained why he wasn't thinking about a second outing any time soon.

"I wrote the series with a beginning, a middle and an end, and told the whole story I wanted to," he said. "There's often a temptation to rush right into a second series, but for this show I don't quite know what it might be about."

And he jokingly added: "I'm also quite lazy!"

Asked if there was any scope for adapting his follow-up book Undoctored into a series, Kay explained: "I think I've probably had enough of writing TV shows about myself for a while."

But he added that he would "think about adapting one of my kids' books" which include Kay’s Anatomy – A Complete (and Completely Disgusting) Guide to the Human Body and Kay's Marvellous Medicine: A Gross and Gruesome History of the Human Body.

This Is Going to Hurt starred Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod and followed a junior doctor in his chaotic job in obstetrics and gynaecology as he juggled managing the disorder and fatigue of hospital life with navigating his personal relationships.

It was heavily based on Kay's own experiences as a junior doctor, and the writer explained that while he was "thrilled" by the show's reception, he was disheartened that its themes are only becoming more relevant.

"It's hard not to be depressed that so many of the issues raised in the show – from pay and working conditions to lack of support and high suicide rates – continue to resonate so deeply with NHS staff today, 15 years after it was set," he said.

The BAFTA Television Craft Awards take place on Sunday 23rd April – watch here.

This Is Going to Hurt is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

