He told RadioTimes.com that he's currently concentrating on episode 4 and is "hoping to start filming in September, all being well", adding: "And then we'll carry over for about three months, four months, and then it's in the hands of the BBC [in terms of] when it goes out. But sooner rather than later, I hope."

Fans of The Responder will be pleased to hear that its creator and writer Tony Schumacher is hard at work on season 2 of the hit BBC drama.

The series stars Martin Freeman as Chris Carson, a frontline police officer from Liverpool whose mental health is spiralling when he's faced with a moral dilemma that could blow his world apart.

Read more:

Teasing what's to come in the sophomore season, Schumacher said: "These characters have grown and the situations have changed slightly. Where they live has changed slightly. Everything has just shifted.

"I want them to do new things and move forward."

Adelayo Adedayo as Rachel in The Responder. Dancing Ledge Productions/Rekha Garton

Schumacher, who has been nominated in the Writer category at this year's BAFTA Craft Awards, went on to say that for him, The Responder is less about plot and more focused on character.

"Everything I ever work on, everyone's going, 'Put more plot in. We need more plot.' For me, it's about the people. It's about Marco (Josh Finan) and Casey (Emily Fairn) and Chris and Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo), about what they've been through. You could only grow [across the episodes]. You could only be a different person at the end of season 1 than the person you were at the beginning of season 1.

"And everyone's doing their absolute best. Everyone was just trying to be normal [when we first met them] and that's where we find them now. We find them all in this 'normal', trying to just get through. That's where we find Chris at the moment. He's just trying to put the pieces back together."

Schumacher also promised "some great characters to come", adding "We're hoping we're going to get a few good names [to join]. We're really excited. I think people are going to love them."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The BAFTA Television Craft Awards take place on Sunday 23rd April – watch here.

The Responder is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.