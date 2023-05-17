It's safe to say that the 2023 revival series has been a hit with viewers since it first aired on our screens back in January. It's gone on to be especially popular with younger viewers and is the BBC’s second biggest drama title with 16-34 year olds of the year so far, behind only Happy Valley .

It's been just a couple of months since the release of season 11 and Waterloo Road is already back on our screens for season 12, with returning familiar faces and new characters alike.

As well as a beloved cast, the school-set series has become known for tackling a host of pressing and topical issues, as well as being the kind of drama to nurture growing talent. The likes of Phoebe Dynevor, Holliday Grainger and Jodie Comer have all popped up as pupils, obviously going on to have stellar careers thereafter.

The latest season has now landed on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and with seven easy-to-watch episodes primed and ready for fans to tear through, the real question is: can we expect more?

Read on for everything you need to know about Waterloo Road season 13, including release date speculation, casting and more.

Will there be a Waterloo Road season 13?

Kim and Andrew in the Waterloo Road revival. BBC

As of now, the BBC has not confirmed whether the revival series will continue – but something tells us that there's a big likelihood it will. After all, the show has continued to prove popular with viewers nationwide after the original previous seasons were released on BBC iPlayer during the first COVID lockdown.

With the latest 12th season being confirmed pretty soon after season 11 aired in January, we can only keep our fingers crossed for now that news of season 13 comes sooner rather than later.

As for what the new season could be about, Waterloo Road has always been known for tackling a multitude of issues that affect young people as well as hard-hitting storylines. So far in the revival series, Donte (Adam Thomas) has had to contend with grief in the midst of Chlo's shock death and we've also had an important exploration of ADHD experienced by teenage girls.

The series has also dealt with eating disorders, homelessness, harassment, and lest we forget the shock stabbing in the season 11 finale. So, we're sure that if season 13 does go ahead it won't be short of any number of themes and stories to engage in.

Seeing as season 12 is airing soon after season 11, there's no real indication of when a potential season 13 could air.

After a seven-year hiatus, on 23rd September 2021 the BBC announced that Waterloo Road would return with a new season on BBC One, which then aired in January 2023.

Then, on 18th April 2023, just three months after season 11's transmission, it was confirmed that season 12 was in the works for a May release. With the new season available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from today (Tuesday 16th May), perhaps we could be looking at some good news in the next few months. Watch this space!

Waterloo Road season 13 cast speculation: who could return?

Kym Marsh and Adam Thomas in Waterloo Road. BBC

The revival series has welcomed back some familiar faces like Angela Griffin as new headteacher Kim Campbell, with season 12 also welcoming back Jamie Glover as Andrew Treneman after his departure from the drama back in 2009.

Other returning main characters include Adam Thomas as Donte Charles, Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters and Chelsee Healey as Janeece Bryant. The full list of Waterloo Road characters that we'd expect to return for season 13 are as follows:

More like this

Angela Griffin as Kim Campbell

James Baxter as Joe Case

Vincent Jerome as Lindon King

Shauna Shim as Valerine Chambers

Neil Fitzmaurice as Neil Guthrie

Rachel Leskovac as Coral Walker

Katherine Pearce as Amy Spratt

Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell

Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters

Sonia Ibrahim as Jamilah Omar

Sue Vincent as Erica Thorne

Adam Thomas as Donte Charles

Teddy Thomas as Tommy Charles

Lisa Faulkner as Hannah King

Ryan Clayton as Mike

Scarlett Thomas as Izzy Charles

Adam Abbou as Danny Lewis

Priyasasha Kumari as Samia Choudhry

Adam Ali as Kai Sharif

Alicia Forde as Kelly-Jo Rafferty

Francesco Piacentini-Smith as Dean Weaver

Liam Scholes as Noel McManus

Lucy Eleanor Begg as Caz Williams

Noah Valentine as Preston Walters

Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters

Ava Flannery as Verity King

Thapelo Ray as Dwayne Jackson

Inathi Rozani as Zayne Jackson

Chiamaka 'ChiChi' Ulebor as Shola Aku

Sahil Ismailkhil as Norrulah Ashimi

Chelsee Healey as Janeece Bryant

Jamie Glover as Andrew Treneman

Osian Morgan as Myles Massey

Is there a trailer for Waterloo Road season 13?

Slow down! As a 13th season is yet to be confirmed, we don't currently have a trailer for it. However, we do have the exciting season 12 trailer that gives us a taste of the drama of Waterloo Road that we can expect in any future seasons.

Watch it below.

Waterloo Road is returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 16th May 2023 at 8pm. All 10 seasons are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

