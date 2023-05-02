However, we now know exactly when the action will return, with the BBC announcing that season 12 will debut on BBC One at 8pm on Tuesday 16th May , with all seven episodes in the new season then landing immediately on BBC iPlayer.

After school drama Waterloo Road returned to our screens for the first time in eight years in January, fans likely didn't expect that they would be getting an additional 12th season so soon after the 11th.

A host of new first-look images have also been released for the new season, including ones featuring Kym Marsh's Nicky, Adam Thomas's Donte, Angela Griffin's Kim and returning former deputy head Andrew Treneman, played by Jamie Glover.

The new season will see one new pupil cause "fireworks", while elsewhere secrets come to the fore with potentially devastating consequences for those involved.

The official synopsis for the new season teases that audiences will be "kept guessing whether Kim’s old flame (Andrew) is back with good intentions or not".

The synopsis continues: "Meanwhile, new boy Myles (Osian Morgan), who has been let go by a football academy and is struggling to come to terms with a life back in mainstream education, makes it clear that he’s not there to make friends, and immediately sets about making a lasting impact on the school.

"Elsewhere, love is in the air this term as new couples get together and hidden feelings come to the surface. The students and staff embark on another term of romances and friendships, all whilst navigating issues including mental health, racism, the cost-of-living crisis and being LGBTQ+."

This instalment will see the cast of season 11 return, while they will be joined by new additions including Paul Bazely (Black Mirror), Jenny Platt (The Bay), Olwen May (Happy Valley) and James Quinn (Coronation Street).

Waterloo Road returns to BBC One on Tuesday 16th May 2023 at 8pm. All 11 seasons are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

