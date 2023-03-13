Set and filmed in Morecambe Bay, the series follows family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) who, along with her dedicated MIU team, is tasked with investigating a shocking crime each season.

As eager viewers tear through new episodes on ITVX and watch weekly on ITV1, we can't help but wonder if there will be another season of The Bay .

The series follows her as she grows closer to the family, seeking to uncover the truth at the heart of the crime and this season saw not only a more confident Jenn, but also one who was faced with personal drama of her own and a "horrific" case.

While we may have found out who the arsonist and killer was for season 4, will there be a season 5 to look forward to? Read on for everything we know about a potential The Bay season 5 but be warned: there are spoilers for season 4 ahead.

Will there be a season 5 of The Bay?

Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend and Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson. ITV

As of now, it's unconfirmed as to what the future of The Bay looks like. But we're sure with the ending of The Bay season 4, we can expect more from our crime-fighting pals at Morecambe police station.

It left on a bit of a cliffhanger with the future of the MIU hanging in the balance after Tony refused to succumb to pressure to cut people from his team. The ball is now in his boss's court, with Tony having to tell his team to carry on working as normal until they hear otherwise.

Could it be that some of the team won't make it back for season 5? We'll be sure to update you when we know more.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Season 4 of The Bay was confirmed in February 2022, after season 3 aired only a few weeks prior in January 2022.

Filming for season 4 kicked off later in 2022 so we can only hope that a potential season 5 goes ahead in a similar way. If so, we could be looking at season 5 confirmation news coming soon after the season 4 finale airs on ITV1 this April.

Following suit, we can only hope that filming also commences soon after and sometime this year with a potential early 2024 release for season 5 – but this is all just conjecture at the moment.

The Bay season 5 cast speculation

Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning in The Bay. ITV

As is the case with previous seasons, a guest cast of stellar actors joins the series each year and we can expect similar from a potential season 5 as the team would be set to investigate another crime.

As for the main cast, we can most likely expect a return of series lead Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend, but the season 4 finale also brought with it the news that the team needs to be cut.

DI Tony Manning obviously took his boss to task, launching into an impassioned rant about the recent state of affairs and how his team have been struggling with long hours and limited resources. So, could the full team be returning for season 5? It's definitely been set up in a way to suggest that not everyone could be reprising their roles but we can only hope they will.

More like this

The main cast of The Bay that we'd expect to return in season 5 are as follows:

Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend

Daniel Ryan as DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning

Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson

Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James 'Clarkie' Clarke

Thomas Law as DC Eddie Martin

Barry Sloane as Chris Fischer

Georgia Scholes as Erin Fischer

David Carpenter as Conor Townsend

Emme Hayes as Maddie Townsend

As for some other characters, we can only hope that Chris has a more boundary-heavy relationship with his ex and Erin's mother, Jacqui, going forward but we still could see a return of Claire Goose's character.

In the finale, we also saw Tony tell Ellen that he no longer has plans to quit his job and leave the country with her, but could this spell the end for the reacquainted couple? We can only hope that Tony and Ellen get their happy ending, meaning that Kerrie Taylor could very well be returning.

What could The Bay season 5 be about?

Claire Goose as Jacqui Fischer in The Bay. ITV

Like with the previous four seasons of The Bay, each series focuses on a new crime case with a family at its centre. There's no telling what could be in store for a potential season 5 but if the recent seasons are anything to go by, they'll be topical and thought-provoking.

Speaking about his starting process when writing season 4, writer and co-creator Daragh Carville stated: "We always start by thinking about the crime, what will be that thread. The nature of our show is that it's about a family liaison officer who goes into families at the worst time in their lives and helps them through that process whilst also solving the crime. That dictates that every year there'll be a new crime and a new family for us to get to know.

"The starting point for series 4 was thinking about themes and topics we hadn’t touched on yet. I started to feel that something that we hadn't really explored before was male grief. We've often told stories of the impact of loss on a mother in a family setting but we hadn't really explored the impact on a father. That was the first point of departure."

Carville continued: "We're always trying to break new ground and tell new kinds of stories. If you liked the previous three series of The Bay, then you will definitely love series 4. As we explore another tragedy, we unpick threads and we reveal more and more layers, secrets and lies within the family and within the wider community. We also get to explore Jenn’s blended family life and the challenges she faces surrounding that."

Like Carville mentioned, in season 4, we most certainly got a better sense of the personal lives of the officers in the MIU, with a glimpse into Clarkie's family dynamics, Tony's (initially secret) relationship with Ellen, Eddie revealing he's a father-to-be and Karen feeling somewhat sidelined by Jenn.

But also, Jenn had massive family problems of her own with Jacqui refusing to leave her family home, overstepping boundaries and persuading Erin to go and live with her. But luckily, season 4 ended with the Townsend and Fischer family seemingly happy and back together as a solid unit again.

Is there a trailer for The Bay season 5?

Slow down! Season 5 is yet to be announced but if you're looking for a taste of the drama, there's a trailer for season 3. Watch it below.

The Bay season 4 continues on ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesday 15th March, with season 4 available to stream in full on ITVX. The Bay seasons 1-3 are also available to watch on ITVX and BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.