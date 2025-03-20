Enter Paula (McClure), an architect who wants to return to work after looking after her daughter and stands in for Ellen.

But things take a sinister turn when Ellen fears that Paula is taking over her life, both professionally and personally.

The 2017 series also starred Richard Rankin, Dougray Scott, Neve McIntosh and Navin Chowdhry and was met with stellar ratings, with each episode receiving more than 8 million viewers, according to Barb.

Vicky McClure and Morven Christie in The Replacement. BBC

The series did not return for a second season, with writer and director Joe Ahearne telling RadioTimes.com: "It's very much a self-contained drama.

"I am very much a fan of beginning, middle and end, and quite a lot of drama on telly both here and in America they want it to be all middle. They like it to go on forever.

"When I am a viewer I don’t necessarily want to commit 20 hours of myself to something. So very few stories really repay that. It’s the commercial imperative of TV, it’s what everyone wants."

The Replacement is available to watch on Netflix now.

