Line of Duty and The Bay stars' thriller The Replacement is now on Netflix
The 2017 series was highly praised when it was first released.
A highly praised BBC thriller has found a new home on Netflix, with The Bay actress Morven Christie in the lead role, alongside Line of Duty and Trigger Point star Vicky McClure.
The Replacement follows Ellen Rooney (Christie), a successful architect who is expecting her first child as her firm decide to bring in maternity cover.
Enter Paula (McClure), an architect who wants to return to work after looking after her daughter and stands in for Ellen.
But things take a sinister turn when Ellen fears that Paula is taking over her life, both professionally and personally.
The 2017 series also starred Richard Rankin, Dougray Scott, Neve McIntosh and Navin Chowdhry and was met with stellar ratings, with each episode receiving more than 8 million viewers, according to Barb.
The series did not return for a second season, with writer and director Joe Ahearne telling RadioTimes.com: "It's very much a self-contained drama.
"I am very much a fan of beginning, middle and end, and quite a lot of drama on telly both here and in America they want it to be all middle. They like it to go on forever.
"When I am a viewer I don’t necessarily want to commit 20 hours of myself to something. So very few stories really repay that. It’s the commercial imperative of TV, it’s what everyone wants."
Read more:
- Jill Halfpenny and Lee Ingleby's twisty thriller The Cuckoo lands on Netflix
- UK considering charging Netflix users licence fee to support BBC
The Replacement is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.