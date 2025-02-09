Chong returned in 2021 for the sixth (and most recent) season of Line of Duty, where it was revealed that Rogerson was still in touch with Arnott – and that he was considering a career move out of AC-12.

When last they spoke, Rogerson put a halt on his transfer application at his request, with Arnott feeling that there's more he has to offer anti-corruption after all.

Christina Chong plays DI Nicola Rogerson in Line of Duty BBC

If Rogerson is to be involved in any potential future storylines, it could possibly signal a change of heart, with actor Chong telling press at the Saturn Awards that enquiries have been made about a seventh season.

She said (via MailOnline): "So I have been asked about a season, is it seven? Yeah. Potentially Nicola Rogerson will be back for season 7."

The actor didn't say any more than that, but her comments follow a recent interview with co-star Compston, where he told The Times that the Line of Duty cast were all booked up this year, but that he'd like to don Arnott's signature waistcoat again soon.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"If there's a story Jed wants to tell, he'll come to us. As soon as there's some news we'll let you know, but right now there's nothing there," he added.

Chong was attending the Saturn Awards – an annual celebration of sci-fi, fantasy and horror – as part of the Star Trek family, where she currently holds the regular role of La'an Noonien-Singh on spin-off series Strange New Worlds.

The show was a major contender at the 2024 ceremony and will no doubt vie for more accolades when it returns this year with its third season.

Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.