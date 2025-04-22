Also seen in the images are Goode's co-stars Chloe Pirrie (Under the Banner of Heaven), Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty), Mark Bonnar (Shetland) and Leah Byrne (Call The Midwife), while also starring are Alexej Manvelov (Jack Ryan), Kate Dickie (Loki), Jamie Sives (Annika), Shirley Henderson (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy) and Tom Bulpett (Father Brown).

The official synopsis for the series says: "DCI Carl Morck is a brilliant cop but a terrible colleague. His razor-sharp sarcasm has made him no friends in Edinburgh Police."

Kelly Macdonald in Dept Q. Netflix

The synopsis continues: "After a shooting that leaves a young PC dead, and his partner paralysed, he finds himself exiled to the basement and the sole member of Dept Q; a newly formed cold case unit.

"The department is a PR stunt, there to distract the public from the failures of an under-resourced, failing police force that is glad to see the back of him.

"But more by accident than design, Carl starts to build a gang of waifs and strays who have everything to prove.

"So, when the stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared several years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best - rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer."

Mark Bonnar in Dept Q. Netflix

The release date for the series has also been confirmed, with all of the episodes arriving on Netflix on 29th May 2025.

Chloe Pirrie in Dept Q. Netflix

The show is based on a series of noir crime novels from Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen, and Frank has told Tudum he has been hoping to adapt them for over two decades.

He said: "There was just something about it. The title, this notion of something called Department Q, stayed with me.

"And so I met with the author while I was shooting A Walk Among the Tombstones in New York, and I’d actually had the books for a couple of years by then."

Leah Byrne in Dept Q. Netflix

Frank said that Adler-Olsen trusted him and was happy to wait for his adaptation until the writer/director was ready.

Frank has now written all nine episodes of the series and directed six of them.

Dept. Q will stream on Netflix from 29th May 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

