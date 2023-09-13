With the additional opportunity to explore so many more of the Glasgow Marine Homicide Unit's cases, and to return to Annika and Jake's relationship, there are so many reasons to be excited about more Annika. But are more episodes on the cards?

Read on for everything you need to know about Annika season 3.

*WARNING - CONTAINS FULL SPOILERS FOR ANNIKA SEASON 2*

Will there be an Annika season 3?

Nicola Walker in Annika season 2. UKTV

At this point it hasn't yet been confirmed whether Annika will be returning for a third season, but given that the second has just finished airing, this perhaps isn't surprising.

Given that the first season of the show had a successful run on BBC One earlier this year, bringing even more fans to the series for its second season, we'd certainly expect another outing to be commissioned.

It also seems certain that the creatives been the show intend to return - why else would you write in that huge cliffhanger, which saw Annika's dad become the prime suspect in a murder case?

We'll keep this page updated as and when we get any further information regarding the future of Annika.

When would Annika season 3 be released?

Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews. UKTV

It's hard to say when Annika season 3 would debut. The second season arrived on Alibi two years after the first, but here's hoping the third could arrive sooner.

Regardless, we would expect that the earliest we could expect to see Annika season 3 on Alibi would be in the second half of 2024 - although a potential 2025 release date would not seem unlikely.

We'll keep this page updated once we know any more about the release date for Annika season 3.

Annika cast - who would be back for season 3?

The cast of Annika season 2. UKTV / Graeme Hunter

If Annika were to return for a third season then we'd expect almost all of the main cast from season 2 to return - including Nicola Walker as Annika, Jamie Sives as Michael, Katie Leung as Blair and Varada Sethu as Harper.

Katie Dickie, Silvie Furneaux and Paul McGann would all also be likely to return, while we'd expect Sven Henriksen to be back as Magnus to deal with the fallout from that cliffhanger.

The one star we wouldn't expect to be back is Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke. Tyrone made his exit from the Glasgow team midway through season 2, and unless a surprise return is on the cards, it certainly seems as though the character won't be popping back up.

Here's a full list of the Annika cast we'd expect to return for season 3:

Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed

Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews

Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson

Varada Sethu as DC Harper Weston

Kate Dickie as DCI Diane Oban

Silvie Furneaux as Morgan Strandhed

Paul McGann as Jake Strathearn

Sven Henriksen as Magnus Strandhed

Is there a trailer for Annika season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for Annika season 3 yet, but you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here. We'll keep this page updated if and when any new footage is released.

Annika season 2 is available to stream in full on Sky and NOW. Sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.