Viewers found out about Morgan's parentage at the end of season 1, when Annika let us in on the secret by speaking directly to the camera.

Throughout the first two episodes of this new season Annika had been grappling with how to tell Michael, but in the end she settled on what was certainly an interesting way of delivering the news.

After solving another case she and Michael went to an open mic comedy night, where he secretly signed her up to perform a set.

It was at this point that Annika went on stage and said: "So that was a surprise. But then it's been a surprising day and the surprises aren't over, frankly."

After telling a story about Walter Scott, she followed by saying: "Ok so, here's another one and I've been working on this one for a while now. Two detectives walk into a comedy club. There are these two detectives and one stands at the mic and in a clear voice says to the other one that he's the father of her teenage daughter.

"That particular joke has been hidden away in a draw for many years so you probably haven't heard that one."

Annika then went and sat back down, at which point Michael promptly got up and stormed out, shocked by what he had just heard.

Exactly how Michael will deal with this news remains to be seen, but based on his initial response it doesn't seem like he and Annika will be on the best of terms going forward - maybe an open mic night wasn't the best place to reveal her big secret after all.

This season of Annika has already seen multiple revelations, including Blair telling the group that she is pregnant - mirroring star Katie Leung's real-life pregnancy.

Annika season 2 continues on Alibi on Wednesday 23rd August 2023 at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

