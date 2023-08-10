Joining them in the series will be The Full Monty's Robert Carlyle, The Diplomat's Rory Kinnear and Downton Abbey's Brendan Coyle.

The series will be made up of four parts and comes from Black Mirror executive producers Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones's production company Broke & Bones. It will be directed by Better Call Saul's Minkie Spiro and will start shooting later this month under an Equity contract, meaning it won't be impacted by the US writers' strike or actors' strike.

The series will follow three mothers’ fights for justice after toxic waste was transported through populated areas via open lorries. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the rates of upper-limb defects in babies born in Corby were found to be three times higher than those of children born in the surrounding area.

A lawsuit filed by 18 families was ultimately successful in 2009, with a settlement being reached in 2010.

Thorne said the subsequent legal case was a "defining moment in history" and that it "showed our ability to close our eyes and ears to the safety of our people. It also showed the remarkable way that people will fight for what’s right".

Thorne has had a busy few months, with his drama Best Interests being released earlier this year and his adaptation of Lord of the Flies being commissioned by the BBC.

Toxic Town will stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

