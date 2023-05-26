So, it's safe to say that excitement is well and truly building for the eight-part season.

Disney Plus's upcoming reboot of The Full Monty is landing on the streaming platform very soon – this June to be exact.

From the makers of the iconic 1997 BAFTA award-winning movie, the new series takes place 25 years after the original and follows the same group of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield.

The original comedy film saw a group of unemployed steel workers decide to form a male striptease act in order to make some money.

This time round, with the help of the returning original cast, the series will also explore society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.

Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting, Once Upon A Time), Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) and Lesley Sharp (Before We Die) are just a few of the actors reprising their roles for this anticipated reboot, once more appearing on our screens as Gaz, Dave and Jean respectively.

But what else can we expect from the new series? Read on for everything you need to know about The Full Monty reboot on Disney Plus.

When is The Full Monty released on Disney Plus?

The Full Monty will be coming to Disney Plus on Wednesday 14th June 2023.

The season will comprise of eight episodes and will launch on the streamer at once, ready to binge-watch in its entirety.

Who will star in The Full Monty reboot on Disney Plus?

The Full Monty on Disney Plus. Disney Plus

It's a wave of nostalgia with the upcoming reboot as not only are the film's cast reprising their roles for the series, but also the original movie’s Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returns.

As for the cast, fan favourites Carlyle and Addy are just a couple of the names returning for the series.

Some of the new characters include Talitha Wing (Wolfe, Alex Rider), who will play Gaz’s teenage daughter, Destiny Schofield.

The full cast list for The Full Monty Disney Plus reboot is as follows.

Robert Carlyle as Gary "Gaz" Schofield

Mark Addy as Dave Horsefall

Lesley Sharp as Jean Horsefall

Hugo Speer as Guy

Paul Barber as Barrington "Horse" Mitchell

Steve Huison as Lomper

Wim Snape as Nathan Schofield

Tom Wilkinson as Gerald Arthur Cooper

Talitha Wing as Destiny Schofield, Gaz's daughter

Paul Clayton as Dennis, Lomper's husband

Miles Jupp as Darren

Sophie Stanton as Hetty, a colleague and friend of Jean

Phillip Rhys Chaudhary as Dilip, deputy headteacher at the school

Dominic Sharkey as Cal

Natalie Davies as Tabani

Arnold Oceng

Aiden Cook as “Twiglet”

Tupele Dorgu as Yaz, Destiny’s mother

The Full Monty on Disney Plus plot

The Full Monty. Disney

The 1996 comedy won the BAFTA Award for Best Film the following year and follows six unemployed men, four of whom are former steel workers, who one day decide to form a male striptease act like the Chippendale dancers.

It's all in a bid to make some money for Gaz to see his son, but Gaz declares their show will be much better than the Chippendales', stating that they will go "the full monty", as per the film's title.

The new Disney Plus series picks up 25 years after the original movie and will follow the same group of brothers in the post-industrial city of Sheffield.

The season will explore "society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors", according to the synopsis.

It continues: "The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments.

"It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades."

Speaking about the new series, writer, creator and executive producer Simon Beaufoy said: “It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, seven Prime Ministers, and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives.”

Fellow writer, creator and executive producer Alice Nutter also said: “Entering the Monty world, where community, friends and family step in when the state has so abysmally failed, has been a great personal reminder of what is good about the world we live in.

"The series has been a pleasure and a privilege to write on.”

Is there a trailer for The Full Monty on Disney Plus?

There is! And in it, we get our first proper look at the returning cast back in action. Watch the trailer below.

