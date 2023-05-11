The eight-part series sees the likes of Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, and Tom Wilkinson reprise their roles from the beloved 1997 film, picking up their story 25 years after the original.

Disney Plus has released the first trailer for its upcoming reboot of The Full Monty .

And those familiar faces can all be glimpsed in the new trailer, scored by Hot Chocolate's hit You Sexy Thing – which made a memorable appearance in the film.

Towards the start of the trailer, the gang is approached by a man who tells them: "I know you lot from somewhere... strippers! Are you still doing it?"

"What do you think?" comes the rather dismissive response from Dave (Addy).

The trailer also introduces us to Alex Rider star Talitha Wing as new character Destiny Schofield, the teenaged daughter of Gaz (Carlyle), while we see some squabbling between the gang as they discuss parenting, missed opportunities, and "the greatest comeback".

You can watch the clip in full below:

The official synopsis for the series teases that it "will follow the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors".

It continues: "The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments.

"It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades."

Other returning cast members for the series include Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, and Wim Snape as Nathan.

Meanwhile, there are also a number of newcomers such as Paul Clayton (The Crown) as Lomper’s husband Dennis, Miles Jupp (The Durrells) as recent divorcee and housing officer Darren, and Tupele Dorgu (Alma’s Not Normal) as Destiny’s mother Yaz.

The 1997 comedy, which won the BAFTA Award for Best Film the following year, saw a group of unemployed steel workers decide to form a male striptease act in order to make some money.

A first-look image from the series was exclusively revealed by RadioTimes.com in April, showing Gaz standing in Sheffield's Tudor Square whilst covered in pigeons.

