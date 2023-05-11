Love is a Stranger introduces us to Vicky (Claire Rushbrook), a singleton looking for love on the internet, who comes across Manny (Steve Pemberton) after a disturbing encounter.

Inside No. 9 presents its twisted take on the world of online dating this week – and RadioTimes.com has your first look at the gripping episode.

They appear to hit it off, with Vicky being charmed by his down-to-earth attitude and self-deprecating humour – but there's every chance this match could be her last.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As the episode synopsis teases, the Lonely Hearts Killer is looking for their next victim on the very chatrooms that she frequents – will she uncover their identity before its too late?

Watch the first-look clip from Inside No. 9 season 8 episode 4 below:

Rushbrook has previously worked with Steve Pemberton on the crime drama Whitechapel, while fans may also recognise her from recent performances in Sherwood and Enola Holmes.

She is just one of the guest stars enlisted for this latest season of Inside No. 9, with others on the line-up including Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey), Robin Askwith (The Madame Blanc Mysteries), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education) and Sheila Reid (Benidorm).

Read more:

Season 8 kicked off at Christmastime with The Bones of St Nicholas, before picking up again last month with Mother's Ruin and Paraskevidekatriaphobia, the latter of which tackles the real fear of Friday the 13th.

The long-running anthology series has enthralled fans for almost a decade with its wildly varying tone and shocking twists, but unfortunately, it's coming to an end next year with its ninth season.

However, creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith have said they will be leaving the door to Inside No. 9 ajar – with one-off specials floated as an idea – while they have also entertained the possibility of a stage adaptation.

Inside No. 9 continues tonight at 10pm on BBC Two. Stream old episodes on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.