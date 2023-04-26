The anthology series has become a favourite of critics and viewers alike, who have praised its varied stories, which range from dark horror to family drama and comedy of the silliest variety.

Inside No. 9 fans are in for an emotional ride as the show returns for season 8, according to co-creator Reece Shearsmith.

There are five episodes still to come in Inside No. 9 season 8, which began with Christmas special The Bones of St Nicholas, with Shearsmith's latest comments suggesting at least one could tug at the heartstrings.

The actor and screenwriter said: "There are some that are more thoughtful and a bit more reflective and people like those ones. People loved Bernie Clifton's Dressing Room and The 12 Days of Christine.

"They are very moving ones. I think we've got some in this mix that have got that sort of feel as well – there might be sleeper hits that we can't quite work out yet."

The 12 Days of Christine chronicled key events in the life of a young woman played by Sheridan Smith, while Bernie Clifton's Dressing Room examined the dynamic between an estranged comedy double act (played by Shearsmith and Pemberton themselves).

The episodes are deemed two of the strongest in the series by many fans, with IMDb users rating them 9.1 and 8.4 respectively on the website's episode guide.

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith star in Inside No. 9. BBC/James Stack

As a result, word of more poignant stories will be welcomed by the Inside No. 9 viewership, although this latest season will once again vary tonally, with Shearsmith describing the crop as "silly... frightening, and some this time around quite gory, which is something that we haven't done before".

As previously announced, Inside No. 9 is coming to an end with its ninth season, which is expected to release on BBC Two and iPlayer next year.

Inside No. 9 season 8 premieres on BBC Two and iPlayer at 10pm on Thursday 27th April 2023. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

