Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith spoke at a fan screening of two episodes from the upcoming eighth season, where they took questions from the audience.

The creators of BBC anthology series Inside No. 9 have addressed the spin-off idea that never happened.

One attendee asked about the status of a spin-off previously pitched by Pemberton, which would retain the parent show's anthology format with a revolving door of new writers, under a title such as "Inside No. 9A".

In short, it's not happening, but the duo went on to discuss where the idea came from.

At first, Shearsmith accused Pemberton of having suggested it "off the cuff", but his account seemed to differ.

"We did talk about it and I really do like that idea," he said at the event, which took place at the BFI. "I think the crucial thing here is, how do you get new writers? How do you bring them on and how do you bring them forward?

"And so, what it used to be was sketch shows and now they just won't make sketch shows anymore, or people are reluctant to make them because they're quite expensive. But how do writers get their first break?"

Pemberton added: "It's not easy to come up with a fully rounded six-part sitcom anymore from a new writer. So I think doing a one idea, half-hour play – or even doing shorter versions [could work instead]. So I did try."

Inside No. 9 has earned acclaim from viewers and critics for its unpredictable episodes, with each one telling a self-contained story in one location as well as packing a twist ending.

The eighth season premieres next week with a ninth outing already confirmed for next year, which will fittingly serve as the show's final instalment – for now, at least.

Inside No. 9 season 8 comes to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 10pm on Thursday 27th April 2023. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

