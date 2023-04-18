The award, which is ultimately decided by a public vote, honours key moments in television from the past year that have inspired and moved audiences at home, decided by a panel of TV experts.

BAFTA has revealed the nominees for 2023's Memorable Moment Award ahead of the TV BAFTA Awards , with Heartstopper , Derry Girls and Stranger Things in the running this year.

The Derry Girls finale is nominated ahead of this year's ceremony, with the scene in which its characters cast their vote in the Good Friday agreement being highlighted, while the first kiss between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) in Heartstopper has also received a nod.

The Queen and Paddington. BBC

Paddington Bear meeting the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace also features in the list alongside Lucas, Dustin and Steve rescuing Max from Vecna in Stranger Things, Sir Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK in The Real Mo Farah, and The Traitors' final roundtable.

You'll be able to have your say on the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award on the BAFTA website, with the vote closing at midday on Tuesday 2nd May.

On this year's nominees, executive director of awards and content at BAFTA Emma Baehr said: "The six moments we're sharing today capture what BAFTA stands for: creativity, innovation, and authenticity.

"The Memorable Moment Award spotlights the unforgettable scenes of the last year that truly resonated and inspired viewers at home, showcasing the impact of television. We are all looking forward to seeing what the public chooses on Sunday 14th May. Get voting!"

BAFTA announced its full list of 2023 nominees back in March, with The Responder and This Is Going to Hurt scooping the most nominations of any show, while the likes of Bad Sisters, Sherwood, Somewhere Boy and The Responder battle it out for Best Drama.

The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises airs on Sunday 14th May from 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

