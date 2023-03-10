The actor, who shot to fame in the cast of Netflix 's LGBTQ+ romance Heartstopper , will play the youngest member of a family at a funeral as they attempt to uncover which attendee is actually a total stranger.

Kit Connor has been cast in the lead role in upcoming horror film One of Us, which is due to begin filming later this month.

It appears there will be something of a race against time as his relatives at the event begin dying themselves one by one, with the surreal premise described by Deadline as "allegorical".

Alongside Connor, the cast of One of Us also includes Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells), Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess), Siobhan Fallon-Hogan (Rushed) and Ian Beattie (Game of Thrones).

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The film is the feature directorial debut of Stefan van de Graaff, who also penned the screenplay, while Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell) serves as director of photography with Raquel Baldwin producing and Robert Machoian co-producing.

One of Us will start filming later this month in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with no release date or distributor currently set.

Read more:

Also this year, Connor will reprise his role of Nick Nelson for Heartstopper season 2, which will continue the love story between his character and classmate Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

The first season, which launched last April, was warmly received by viewers, with Connor receiving the prize for Outstanding Lead Performance at the inaugural Children's and Family Emmys.

Locke went on to land a role in Marvel's upcoming miniseries Agatha: Coven of Chaos, while co-star Yasmin Finney is set to star in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials as a character named Rose.

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.