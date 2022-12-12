The show won in the following categories - Outstanding Teen Series, Outstanding Writing for Alice Oseman, Outstanding Casting for Daniel Edwards, Outstanding Lead Performance for Kit Connor and Outstanding Guest Performance for Olivia Colman.

Hit Netflix drama Heartstopper has won big at the 2022 Children's and Family Emmy Awards, with the show coming out on top in a whopping five categories.

In an Instagram story, Connor, who was not in attendance at the awards, responded to his win, saying: "Well this is cool. Thank you so much to everyone who watched the show!"

Meanwhile, Connor's award was accepted at the ceremony by Sebastian Croft and Will Gao, with Gao saying: "Kit has been so inspiring for us and he really led the company of actors and this is so well deserved, and we can’t wait to give this to him."

Accepting Oseman's award on her behalf, executive producer Patrick Walters said that she had given him a message to read out, which said: "Thank you so much to the Children's and Family Emmys for this award. Heartstopper was a team effort and I would like to thank the entire cast and crew for their hard work and for the passion for a story that is so precious to me.

"Creating Heartstopper is one of the greatest joys of my life and it means so much to know that so many people around the world have enjoyed it too."

The hit teen series debuted on Netflix in April of this year, and was swiftly renewed for not one, but two more seasons on the streamer. It was announced that filming had begun on season 2 in September, while it was further announced that the season had wrapped earlier this month.

The show has made stars of its breakout cast, including Yasmin Finney, who will next year be seen as new character Rose in Doctor Who.

Heartstopper seasons 2 and 3 are coming to Netflix, with the first season available to stream now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

