Heartstopper season 2 begins filming and adds new cast

The coming of age series – which tells the story of the burgeoning romance between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) – has been a huge success on the streamer since it launched in April, and so news of a return to filming will be very welcome for fans.

Netflix has announced that hit drama Heartstopper has begun production on its second season – with four new cast members confirmed to be joining up for the new run.

The show was renewed for two more seasons by Netflix less than a month after its debut, following a wave of positive reviews and strong viewing numbers.

To mark the good news, Netflix released a video of the cast reuniting for a read-through – and saying a big hello to fans.

The new stars for season 2 include first-time professional actor Leila Khan, who was offered the role of Higgs high school student Sahar Zahid following a nationwide open casting call, and Bradley Riches, who previously had a small unnamed part in the first season and will now take on the role of Truham student James McEwan.

Meanwhile, Letter for the King and War of the Worlds star Jack Barton will take on the role of Nick's older brother David Nelson, and Nima Taleghani joins the cast as Mr Farouk – a teacher at Truham school.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And of course, all the lead cast members from the first run – including Kit Connor as Nick, Joe Locke as Charlie, and Doctor Who's Yasmin Finney as Elle – will be back for the new season.

Other returning stars include William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Sebastian Croft as Ben, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Jenny Walser as Tori, and Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry.

More like this

In August, writer Alice Oseman teased that the team had been "working on" season 2, but she remained tight-lipped about what was in store for fans, so it remains to be seen exactly which direction the show will take in the new run.

Heartstopper seasons 2 and 3 are coming to Netflix, with the first season available to stream now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.