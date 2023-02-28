This initial trilogy shares the same continuity as the original Rocky movies and saw Sylvester Stallone reprise his career-making role for both 2015's Creed and its 2018 sequel.

Michael B Jordan has expressed a desire to build out the "Creed universe" as the third entry in the boxing franchise arrives in cinemas.

Creed III is the first entry in the franchise not to feature Stallone, but makes up for that loss with the addition of Jonathan Majors (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Lovecraft Country) as formidable new opponent Damian Anderson.

All being well, this won't be the end for Jordan's Adonis Creed, son of Apollo (Carl Weathers), as the actor told Deadline that he's "excited" to continue expanding the world of the films.

"Building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about," said the star, who also handled directing duties on the third film.

Creed III is Jordan's directorial debut and, at the Hollywood premiere, he thanked the cast for their support as he took on the daunting challenge.

"This journey over the last three years has been incredible," he began. "Never thought I could do what y’all say I did. I couldn’t have done that without the people that I just named in this incredible, incredible cast. It’s a team effort."

Jordan continued: “Every day I tried to show up and I wanted to impress them. I wanted to let them know that I wasn’t doing it just to do the job. And finding the truth within the Creed family was really, really important to us.

"So, thank you, guys, so much for having my back every step of the way, even when it’s difficult."

Creed III also sees the return of franchise co-stars Tessa Thompson (Thor: Love and Thunder), Wood Harris (Winning Time), Florian Munteanu (Shang-Chi) and Phylicia Rashad (Tick, Tick... BOOM!).

Creed III is released in UK cinemas on Friday 3rd March 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

