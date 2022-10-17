The Black Panther star will make his directorial debut with the third instalment, which he is adapting from a screenplay by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, who wrote Will Smith's Oscar-winning King Richard.

Michael B Jordan will return as Adonis Creed for another bout in the ring to conclude the trilogy with Creed III.

Jordan will take over from predecessors Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr, and will also serve as a producer.

The reboot follows Adonis Creed, son of Rocky Balboa's former rival and close friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), as he's mentored by Sylvester Stallone's Rocky.

The third film feature the return of Tessa Thompson and the addition of Lovecraft County and Loki star Jonathan Majors as Adonis' latest rival boxer Anderson Dame. Stallone recently confirmed that he will not be returning as Rocky.

Read on for everything we know so far about Creed III below.

Creed III was initially set for release in November 2022, but it will now arrive on 3rd March 2023.

As with Creed and Creed II, we expect the third instalment to be released in cinemas. There's no official word on this just yet, so we'll keep this page updated with info when we get it.

Creed III plot

Creed featured Adonis being trained and mentored by Rocky Bilbao, and the follow-up saw Adonis winning a fight with Viktor Drago, ending a long-standing rivalry with Viktor's father, Ivan Drago, who killed Adonis's own father Apollo Creed in Rocky IV.

The latest film is expected to focus on Adonis attempting to become a better father to his daughter and preparing to take on new rival Damien Anderson in the ring.

Creed III cast

Michael B is back as Adonis Creed, Tessa Thompson (Marvel's Thor) is returning as Adonis' girlfriend Bianca Taylor, and Phylicia Rashad is back as Adonis' mother Mary Anne Creed. Florian Munteanu is back as Viktor Drago.

Michael B Jordan as Adonis Creed and Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa in Creed.

Jonathan Majors stars as Anderson Dame, Adonis' new boxing rival.

Stallone confirmed last year that he would not be returning as Rocky Balboa, with his representative telling The Hollywood Reporter he will not take part in the MGM boxing instalment. No further explanation was offered.

As we know, Michael B Jordan will also be making his directorial debut with Creed 3, telling Deadline: "Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right.

"Creed III is that moment – a time in my life where I've grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect.

"All of which sets the table for this moment. This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed's story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake."

Is there a Creed III trailer?

There's no trailer as yet but Michael B Jordan has shared the first look at the film's poster, which features him preparing to face-off with Jonathan Majors as Anderson Dame in the ring.

Creed III will arrive on 3rd March 2023.

