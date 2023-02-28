He's once again joined by Tessa Thompson as Bianca, while there's also a big new addition to the cast in the shape of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors, who joins the franchise as Adonis's childhood friend and boxing hopeful Damian Anderson.

Michael B Jordan reprises his role as Adonis 'Donnie' Creed for the third time in new film Creed III – with the actor also stepping behind the camera to make his directorial debut.

Perhaps the biggest casting news for this film, however, is an omission: for the first time in the Rocky franchise, Sylvester Stallone will not be appearing as the Italian Stallion, although he is still on board as a producer.

Read on for everything you need to know about the stars who are appearing in Creed III – including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Michael B Jordan plays Adonis 'Donnie' Creed

Who is Adonis Creed? A former heavyweight champion who has retired from boxing and is working as a trainer at his LA-based gym at the beginning of the film – until he's tempted back into the ring.

What else has Michael B Jordan been in? Jordan first found fame on the small screen in series including The Wire, All My Children, and Friday Night Lights, and has since appeared in films such as Chronicle, That Awkward Moment, Fantastic Four, and Just Mercy. He is also a frequent collaborator with Ryan Coogler, with the pair working together on Fruitvale Station, the first Creed movie, and Black Panther – the latter of which saw Jordan play antagonist Killmonger.

Thaddeus J Mixson plays young Donnie.

Tessa Thompson plays Bianca Taylor

Who is Bianca Taylor? Adonis's wife, who is a singer-turned-producer and suffers from a progressive hearing condition.

What else has Tessa Thompson been in? Highlights from Thompson's film career include roles in Dear White People, Selma, Sorry to Bother You, Annihilation, Men in Black: International, and Passing – while she has also played Valkyrie in several MCU films. She has starred as Bianca in all three Creed films.

Jonathan Majors plays Damian 'Dame' Anderson

Who is Damian Anderson? A childhood friend of Adonis and former boxing prodigy who resurfaces after serving time in prison – eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

What else has Jonathan Majors been in? Majors has been one of the big rising stars in Hollywood for a few years – and recently joined the MCU as the new big bad Kang the Conqueror. Other film roles include The Last Black Man in San Francisco, The Harder They Fall, and Devotion, while he had a starring role in the HBO series Lovecraft Country.

Spence Moore II plays young Dame.

Mila Davis-Kent plays Amara Creed

Who is Amara Creed? Adonis and Bianca's daughter.

What else has Mila Davis-Kent been in? This is Davis-Kent's big screen debut – although she did previously appear in one episode of the Fox medical drama The Resident.

Florian Munteanu plays Viktor Drago

Who is Viktor Drago? The son of disgraced professional Soviet boxer Ivan Drago, who fought Adonis in Creed II.

What else has Florian Munteanu been in? Outside the Creed films, Munteanu is best known for his role as Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, while other credits include The Contractor and the upcoming third season of Vikings: Valhalla.

Phylicia Rashad plays Mary Anne Creed

Who is Mary Anne Creed? The widow of Apollo Creed, Mary Anne raised Adonis as her own after adopting him from a youth facility.

What else has Phylicia Rashad been in? Rashad is best known for her role as Clair Huxtable in The Cosby Show, while she has appeared in a huge number of other film and TV projects throughout her career. She's also enjoyed a glittering stage career – including becoming the first black actress to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

Wood Harris plays Tony 'Little Duke' Evers

Who is Tony 'Little Duke' Evers? The son of Tony 'Duke' Evers – who previously trained Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa – Little Duke trained Adonis for his first fight against Viktor Drago in Creed II.

What else has Wood Harris been in? Harris is best known for his role as Avon Barksdale in The Wire, while he has also had main roles in the series The Breaks and Empire. Previous film credits include Remember the Titans, Dredd, Ant-Man, Blade Runner 2049, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The cast also includes Tony Bellew (Creed) as 'Pretty' Ricky Conlan, Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black) as Laura Chavez, and Canelo Álvarez as himself.

Creed III is released in UK cinemas on Friday 3rd March. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

