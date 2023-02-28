Laura's most prominent case throughout the series is that of Jay Sutherland, a young man who dies in what appears to be an accident, but whose father Colin Sutherland, played by Danny Sapani, believes was actually caused by foul play.

New Alibi series The Diplomat explores the role of a British consul in Barcelona, as Laura Simmonds, played by Sophie Rundle, and the rest of her team attempt to help distressed British nationals in the city.

RadioTimes.com caught up with both Rundle and Sapani exclusively on the set of the new drama, and they spoke about how the series touches on wider political issues, alongside its central storylines.

Rundle said of the series: "I think it sort of revels in being in Barcelona, and it touches on some really valid points. We touch on Brexit, we touch on Catalan identity, we touch on sort of political things, but without ever indulging in that too much because perhaps that's a different show.

"But we just get to explore what is modern day Barcelona, what is contemporary Barcelona, and enjoy being in it, enjoy seeing it. And I do think audiences want that and will enjoy that and certainly that's the reason I would watch this show – I want to be in that world."

Serena Manteghi as Alba Ortiz, Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds, Steven Cree as Sam Henderson and Dylan Brady as Carl Hyndley in The Diplomat. World Productions / UKTV

Rundle continued: "We can allow people that wanderlust off the back of a very insular couple of years, to come and explore Barcelona and see it through the eyes of people visiting but also through the eyes of locals and through the eyes of people that live and work here."

Meanwhile, when RadioTimes.com referenced that the series explores both the positive and negative sides of British tourism, Sapani said: "Which we've known about but I think it's very brave to pull it out and point the finger. Brits abroad!

"I think we’re in this kind of age where we are trying to understand who we are now that we're not part of Europe, and we're no longer the Empire of the world and it’s looking at what Empire is, as well, and all of those things.

"These kind of shows are very interesting in terms of how we see ourselves at home and abroad. So I think it's very timely."

Rundle also spoke about what makes the show unique from other crime dramas, highlighting the dynamic between Laura and the other central female protagonist Alba, played by Serena Manteghi.

The Diplomat airs on Alibi from 9pm on 28th February 2023.

