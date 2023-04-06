The series tells the story of schoolboys Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, played by Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the adaptation, whose friendship blossoms into romance during a whirlwind school term.

Alice Oseman has announced that the Heartstopper graphic novels , which inspired the Netflix drama of the same name, will be coming to an end with the sixth volume.

Later instalments have chronicled Charlie and Nick's journey beyond their initial spark, with Volume 4 tackling their nerves around saying "I love you" for the first time, while also addressing the topic of eating disorders.

It's not yet known what Volume 5 has in store, but we do know that it will be hitting real-world and virtual shelves on Thursday 9th November 2023, with a sixth – and final – chapter to follow afterwards.

You can pre-order Heartstopper Volume 5 now.

Heartstopper: Volume 6 does not yet have a release date, although it's reasonable to assume that the book won't be released until 2024 at the earliest.

Oseman announced the news on their personal Twitter account:

Heartstopper became a breakout hit on Netflix last summer, scoring a double renewal for seasons 2 and 3 by the streaming service, which could allow enough episodes for a complete retelling of Oseman's graphic novels.

The stars of Heartstopper have all been catapulted to stardom by the show, with Joe Locke landing a role on Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Yasmin Finney being enlisted for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials.

The series was also noteworthy for featuring a surprise appearance from Olivia Colman as Nick's mother, while Stephen Fry had a voice cameo as their school's headmaster.

Heartstopper is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

The Heartstopper graphic novels are available for purchase on Amazon.

