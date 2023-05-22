After six successful seasons and two major movie spin-offs, it seems as though Downton Abbey could be making a return to the small screen with season 7 reportedly being in the works.

Downton Abbey fans, some good news may very well be on the horizon.

The popular period drama first landed on our screens back in 2010 and concluded with season 6 in 2015, before expanding into two feature films. Now, it seems as though after eight long years since the season last aired, Downton Abbey could be back.

Reportedly, the production company behind Downton Abbey, Carnival Films, is currently casting for a new TV series. RadioTimes.com has approached Carnival Films for comment and is awaiting a response.

According to an insider, as reported by MailOnline: "There is a plan which is in development and there is a lot of excitement about. There is casting taking place, and it would be great if all of the big stars can return. People loved Downton. It became a British institution and it has been much missed since it left our screens."

They added: "There is huge excitement around this project. It was a Sunday night favourite and got huge viewing figures. There has been very little to compete with it ever since it ended."

While news of the new season remains unconfirmed for now, it's safe to say that the return of the drama would be welcomed by many adoring fans. After all, Downton Abbey did go on to become the most nominated British show in Emmy Award history. At its peak in season 3, the series attracted an average weekly viewership of 11.5 million viewers.

According to reports, it is also understood that the show, which is created and produced by Julian Fellowes, will return to ITV, the original home of the series since 2010.

As for who exactly could be returning to the drama, we'll just have to wait and see. Many of the series's original stars have gone on to have numerous roles in other popular dramas, such as Phyllis Logan being cast in the upcoming eighth season of Shetland, Michelle Dockery being set to star in Steven Knight's This Town, and Hugh Bonneville starring in BBC's The Gold.

Previously chatting with RadioTimes.com on the release of Downton Abbey: A New Era, Bonneville revealed he "suspected" a return for a third movie was "probably not the case". However, can the same be said of another season?

Having played the role of Lord Grantham since season 1, Bonneville said: "I don't know [if it will return]. I thought for a while that maybe there was an energy to do a third one, but I suspect that's probably not the case. I think we've probably quit on a high."

He added: "And it has been so beloved, and it went out on such a great note, I think it would be very hard to take it on to a third." But could another season be on the cards? We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed.

