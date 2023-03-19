While it's yet to be confirmed, fans of the series will know that as well as a gripping case at the centre of the six-parter, you can't help but love, loathe and be suspicious of most of the characters in The Gold.

It's the true crime series that has gripped viewers since it was released this February and with the series finale airing on BBC One this coming Sunday 19th March, it's been reported that season 2 of The Gold is in the works.

With a cast led by Hugh Bonneville and Jack Lowden, the series follows the gripping true story of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat gold heist that was initially supposed to be a 'routine' armed robbery but went on to be one the British crimes of the century.

So, when could a potential second season of The Gold be released? Read on for everything you need to know but be warned as there are spoilers for The Gold season 1 ahead.

Will there be a season 2 of The Gold?

Tom Cullen as John Palmer in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

As of now, it's yet to be confirmed by the BBC and, when approached by RadioTimes.com about the reports, the BBC declined to comment.

What we do know at the moment, though, is that The Sun has reported that season 2 is in the works and will explore "even more characters involved in the original crime".

We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed for more from this series and hope that the relative cliffhanger of season 1 lends itself nicely into season 2.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As season 2 is yet to be confirmed, there's obviously been no information given on a potential release date. While The Gold was released in early 2023.

Season 1 was commissioned by the BBC in August 2021 so we could potentially be looking at a bit of a gap between season 1 and 2, if it does go ahead, with the earliest likely release date being 2024.

The Gold season 2 cast speculation

The Gold: KENNETH NOYE (JACK LOWDEN) BBC/Tannadice Pictures,Sally Mais

With season 1 ending with the conviction and tracking down of multiple individuals involved in the stealing, the movement of the gold and the subsequent money laundering, it's hard to tell whether all the cast will make a return for season 2.

As we saw Noye await to be sentenced in the final episode, we do know that following people were convicted with the following sentences:

Micky McAvoy - 25 years for armed robbery

Brian Robinson - 25 years for armed robbery

Brian Reader - 9 years for conspiracy to handle stolen bullion

Garth Chappell - 10 years for conspiracy to handle stolen bullion

Matteo Constantino - 1 year suspended for conspiracy to evade VAT

Jeannie Savage - 5 years for conspiracy to handle stolen bullion

Gordon Parry - 10 years for conspiracy to handle stolen bullion

So, it's unlikely that they would be making a return for season 2 but those with lesser sentences very well could be, depending on what year season 2 picks up. If so, we could be looking at a return of the following cast members:

James Nelson-Joyce as Brian Reader

Dorothy Atkinson as Jeannie Savage

Sean Harris as Gordon Parry

We'd hope that the hardworking investigations team would make a return and according to reports, characters Noye and Palmer could be returning for season 2 with much of the focus of the reported new series being on them. The list of The Gold cast that we'd expect to return for season 2 is as follows.

Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce

Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye

Dominic Cooper as Edwyn Cooper

Charlotte Spencer as Nicki Jennings

Tom Cullen as John Palmer

Emun Elliott as Tony Brightwell

Ellora Torchia as Sienna Rose

Stefanie Martini as Marnie Palmer

Daniel Ings as Archie Osborne

Amanda Drew as CS Cath McLean

Peter Davison as Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart

Sean Gilder as DI Neville Carter

What could The Gold season 2 be about?

Edwyn Cooper (Dominic Cooper) in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

Season 1 finished with much of the bullion unable to be recovered and Boyce (Bonneville) and his team left wondering about its whereabouts.

Despite many of the individuals who were involved with stealing, shifting the gold and laundering the profits all being tracked down and convicted, Nicki Jennings (Charlotte Spencer) and Tony Brightwell (Emun Elliott) realise that there was £13 million worth of gold unaccounted for.

Even though Noye is sentenced, he ends with a typically antagonistic last exchange with Boyce which, if season 2 does go ahead, could lead rather nicely into the events, which have been reported as being later than the mid-80s season 1 timeline.

More like this

It has also been reported that the next season is likely to explore the life of Charlie Wilson, who was involved in laundering chunks of cash made from the stolen gold and was one of the Great Train Robbers. Wilson's life was a notorious one and he was even involved in Pablo Escobar's drug network, but he was shot dead in 1990 by a mysterious gunman in Marbella.

A potential season 2 has been reported to also have plans to explore the further crimes of Kenneth Noye, played by Jack Lowden, and John Palmer, played by Tom Cullen.

Is there a trailer for The Gold season 2?

As it's yet to be confirmed, there isn't currently a trailer but we do have the trailer for season 1, which can be viewed below.

The Gold is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The Gold: The Real Story Behind Brink’s-Mat: Britain’s Biggest Heist by Neil Forsyth and Thomas Turner is available to pre-order now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.