The six-parter delves into the fascinating true events surrounding the robbery of the Brink's-Mat depot in Heathrow back in 1983, with the theft only the first step in securing wealth that most of us could only dream of.

There's one question that might have you scratching your head while watching BBC drama The Gold : how on earth did the culprits convert the stolen bars into hard cold cash without immediate arrest?

£26 million in gold bullion (more than three times that in today's economy) was nicked – accidentally, we should add. The robbers were anticipating roughly one million pounds worth of foreign currency, but instead they scarpered with three tonnes of gold.

Numerous players were involved in executing the scheme, with each stage meticulously planned to ensure that the stolen gold was never recovered while their pockets grew substantially deeper.

Here's how they did it.

First things first, scrub the serial numbers from the gold bars using a portable smelter. Purchase more gold legitimately and keep the receipts – merchant John Palmer puts out a TV advert asking people to sell him their gold. If they're stopped by the police, they have documents to back up their seemingly lawful enterprise. Transport the Brink's-Mat gold in small batches to John, who mixes it with the gold he's acquired legally. But that's not sufficient. It's impossible to disguise it as scrap jewellery because it's too pure. To get around that, they contact a registered gold importer – "someone they can coerce" – who can produce fake documentation paperwork. The gold can then be certified for sale by an assay - a company which measures the purity of gold and has the power to give it the official seal of approval. "If it's gold, they sign it off." The gold merchant can then take the stolen gold, now disguised as a legitimate product, and sell it to a bullion wholesaler – there are four in the UK, one of which is Johnson Matthey, the owner of the stolen product. They're none the wiser about buying back their own gold. Those wholesalers also supply every jeweller in Britain, which explains how so many products came to contain the Brink's-Mat gold. The merchant receives money from the sale of the gold. "If this country had proper banking laws, a bank branch suddenly seeing a company earning vast amounts of money and withdrawing it in cash, they might tell someone about it. But we don't, so they wont." The merchant takes their cut and the rest is paid into a bank account set up in Europe. That money is then invested in a company which uses the capital to invest in property and other ventures. Over time, those processes become swifter and more streamlined until both the gold and the money disappear, "like it never happened".

The Gold is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

The Gold: The Real Story Behind Brink’s-Mat: Britain’s Biggest Heist by Neil Forsyth and Thomas Turner is available to pre-order now.

