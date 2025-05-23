The Gold season 2 air date confirmed – get first look at Hugh Bonneville and co in new trailer
It has also been announced that Jack Lowden is returning to the cast.
Hit BBC drama The Gold is almost back on our screens for its second and final season – and now we know exactly when it will arrive.
It has been announced that all six episodes of season 2 will debut on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Sunday 8th June, with the first episode then airing that night at 9pm on BBC One.
This announcement was made alongside the release of a new trailer, which gives us a glimpse at Hugh Bonneville's Brian Boyce and his team on their mission to recover the second half of the Brink's-Mat gold.
Meanwhile, the trailer also confirms the previously unannounced return of Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye, after the character ended up in prison at the end of season 1.
Viewers can expect to see Lowden back in the series from episode 3 onwards.
The official synopsis for season 2 says: "Following multiple court cases and convictions of some of those involved in the theft and handling of the Brink’s-Mat gold, the police realised that they had only ever been on the trail of half of the Brink’s-Mat gold. Season 2 is inspired by some of the theories around what happened to the other half.
"As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime. The Brink’s-Mat Task Force embark on a series of dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police."
Also returning alongside Bonneville and Lowden are Charlotte Spencer, Emun Elliott, Tom Cullen, Stefanie Martini, Sam Spruell, Peter Davison, Amanda Drew, Silas Carson and James Nelson-Joyce.
Meanwhile, new cast joining for this season include Tom Hughes, Stephen Campbell Moore, Joshua McGuire, Tamsin Topolski, Joshua Samuels, Rochelle Neil, Antonia Desplat, Lorna Brown, Thomas Coombes, Sean Teale and Olivia Grant.
The Gold season 2 will arrive on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Sunday 8th June, before airing on BBC One at 9pm.
