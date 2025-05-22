Jane Austen's novel focuses primarily on her older sister, Elizabeth, with Mary being a minor figure generally regarded as rather socially awkward. However, Hadlow's loving homage imagines a more vibrant path for her.

Screenwriter Sarah Quintrell (The Power) is adapting the source material for the screen, with Call the Midwife's Bruccoleri (Sister Frances in seasons 8-12) being the first major confirmed casting.

The synopsis, courtesy of the BBC, reads: "The series follows Mary as she steps out of her sisters' shadows in search of her own identity and purpose – finding herself in the middle of an epic love story along the way.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"Her journey will see her leave her family home in Meryton for the soirees of Regency London and the peaks and vales of the Lake District, all in search of independence, self-love and reinvention."

Bruccoleri commented: "As someone who has always related more to Mary than Lizzy – something that was confirmed even more by reading Janice Hadlow's brilliant novel – I feel incredibly lucky to be spending these next few months exploring her world in depth, as envisioned by these incredible women.

"Sarah Quintrell's scripts are packed full of beautiful idiosyncratic detail, empathy, humour and such warmth... revealing that beneath Mary's awkwardness and formality lies a woman longing for purpose and connection."

Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances in Call the Midwife. BBC

Producer Jane Tranter described Bruccoleri as "the perfect choice" to play Mary, while original author Hadlow said that she was "absolutely delighted" with the casting decision.

Tranter added: "Mary's journey takes her from overlooked to unforgettable, and I am positive that Ella will capture every shade of that transformation with wit, grace, and emotional depth. We are thrilled to have her at the heart of this story."

The Other Bennet Sister does not yet have a confirmed release date or window, but will be headed to BBC One and iPlayer in the UK as well as BritBox in the US and Canada.

The Other Bennet Sister is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.