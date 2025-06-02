Call the Midwife responds to Olly Rix's criticism of exit after he "didn't like the way it ended"
Rix played Matthew Aylward between 2021 and 2024.
Call the Midwife has responded to recent claims made by Olly Rix, the actor who played Matthew Aylward in the hit BBC drama, about his departure from the show last year.
Rix was speaking with Hello! when he was asked to compare his new role on Casualty with his time starring on Call the Midwife.
"It's hard for me to talk about that show," he replied. "I don't love talking about it."
When asked why he was reluctant to speak about Call the Midwife, he said: "I'm very fortunate. Most jobs, I think of very fondly, but you do, of course, leave them in the past and move on and develop new work.
"With that project in particular, I didn't like the way it ended and I didn't think they treated me with much integrity or respect, and I didn't like that. I think it's just best left in the past and not discussed much more."
Now, responding to Rix's remarks, a Call the Midwife spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "We don’t accept this.
"Call the Midwife is a drama that prides itself on providing a supportive, inclusive and nurturing filming environment, and we are known for the family atmosphere on our set.
"Series 15 is currently filming and we look forward to sharing this exciting new series with our beloved audience."
Rix is now starring in Casualty as Flynn, Holby City ED's clinical lead. He has also previously had roles in shows such as The Spanish Princess and Our Girl.
Read more:
- Call the Midwife star cast as Mary Bennet in BBC's Pride and Prejudice spin-off
- Call the Midwife star addresses big changes as nuns adapt to evolving times in next season and movie
Call the Midwife is currently in production on its 15th season, while the world of Poplar is also set to expand, with both a prequel series and a film in development.
While the series will be set during World War II, the film will be set overseas in 1972, and will feature fan-favourite characters from the existing series.
Call the Midwife seasons 1-14 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Add Call the Midwife to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.