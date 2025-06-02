"It's hard for me to talk about that show," he replied. "I don't love talking about it."

When asked why he was reluctant to speak about Call the Midwife, he said: "I'm very fortunate. Most jobs, I think of very fondly, but you do, of course, leave them in the past and move on and develop new work.

"With that project in particular, I didn't like the way it ended and I didn't think they treated me with much integrity or respect, and I didn't like that. I think it's just best left in the past and not discussed much more."

Now, responding to Rix's remarks, a Call the Midwife spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "We don’t accept this.

"Call the Midwife is a drama that prides itself on providing a supportive, inclusive and nurturing filming environment, and we are known for the family atmosphere on our set.

"Series 15 is currently filming and we look forward to sharing this exciting new series with our beloved audience."

Rix is now starring in Casualty as Flynn, Holby City ED's clinical lead. He has also previously had roles in shows such as The Spanish Princess and Our Girl.

Call the Midwife is currently in production on its 15th season, while the world of Poplar is also set to expand, with both a prequel series and a film in development.

While the series will be set during World War II, the film will be set overseas in 1972, and will feature fan-favourite characters from the existing series.

Call the Midwife seasons 1-14 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

