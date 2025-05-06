Meanwhile, the second is a Call the Midwife film, which is in development now, and will be set overseas in 1972, featuring iconic characters from the existing series.

All of these projects are being written and produced by creator Heidi Thomas and executive producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank, with season 16 of the main show also in the works.

Thomas said in a statement: "The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right.

"I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will. But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past.

"The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary – filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy. The bombs fell, the babies kept on coming, and the Sisters kept on going. There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces.

"As the classic Call the Midwife series moves further into the 1970s, it also seems the perfect time for our much-loved regulars to take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape.

"The rise in hospital births, and changes in the NHS, have clipped their wings, and this is their chance to take flight and work out what really matters. Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!"

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford, Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner and Helen George as Trixie Aylward in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais

A synopsis has also been revealed for the 2025 Christmas specials and season 15, saying: "When senior members of the Nonnatus House staff head to Hong Kong on a mercy mission, the younger midwives are left to cope alone.

"As the Christmas action shifts between the sun-drenched Far East and a snowy East End, Sister Julienne suddenly finds herself excited about the Order’s future. After years of battling change, she decides to embrace it, work with it, and see what love can do. This change of energy reverberates throughout series 15.

"The new series kicks off in 1971 with several of the ladies embracing Women’s Lib and burning their bras outside Nonnatus House. As the year unfolds, we see the team handle cases including premature birth, placenta previa, kidney cancer, tuberculosis and slavery."

It has been confirmed that regular cast returning for season 15 include Judy Parfitt, Jenny Agutter, Laura Main, Helen George, Cliff Parisi, Stephen McGann, Linda Bassett, Annabelle Apsion, Georgie Glen, Zephryn Taitte, Rebecca Gethings, Daniel Laurie, Renee Bailey, Natalie Quarry, Molly Vevers, Max Macmillan, Alice Brown, April Rae Hoang and Edward Shaw.

Earlier this year, when speaking with Radio Times magazine, Thomas did tease that "we do see opportunities to expand our storytelling world", but also suggested the show "might take a break at some point" – something that thankfully isn't happening any time soon.

Call the Midwife seasons 1-14 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

