While assuring fans not to worry, Thomas continued: "I'm not in a position to talk about things, really. There is sort of a rolling, ongoing conversation that we always have at this point every year, which is: is there an end point? What are we working towards?

"Increasingly, we do see opportunities to expand our storytelling world. So if we do take a break, it will be with a view to looking at other aspects of Call the Midwife."

Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane and Helen George as Trixie Aylward. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

So, while some time away from Nonnatus House could be on the cards, Thomas seemingly hinted at a spin-off in its place, which could present a variety of opportunities to explore the Call the Midwife universe.

But when pressed on this possibility, Thomas said: "Watch this space."

This isn't the only surprise to come for Call the Midwife fans, with Megan Cusack confirming to Radio Times magazine that she will be exiting the period drama after four and a half years as Nancy Corrigan.

"Sometimes, you've got to step out of your comfort zone to grow," Cusack said. "I've learnt so much, but I'm at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith."

Cusack continued: "It's bittersweet, really. I've made lifelong friendships there and I get to take those with me. But when I think about not rocking up to set and seeing Tim, who's part of the grips team, with his guitar hanging out of his van and serenading people at half six in the morning… It really has been like a family."

